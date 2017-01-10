40 named in team



Holly MacNeil/







After the conclusion of the Open women’s Indoor Australian Championships, which form part of the 2017 Festival of Indoor Hockey played in Wollongong throughout January 2017, the 2018 women’s Indoor Hockey World Cup squad has been announced.





The squad contains an exciting mix of experienced players in addition to some very talented young players who have come through the junior ranks and development tours in recent years.



The squad includes ten players who played in the successful 2015 Indoor World Cup campaign. It also includes Hockeyroo and Junior World Cup player Renee Taylor and Ashlea Fey, Kalindi Commerford and Tamsin Bunt who all played for the Hockeyroos in the recent series against New Zealand and India in November 2016, and all of whom have a strong indoor hockey background.



Player of the Tournament and top goal scorer, 17 year-old Karri Somerville and 18 year-old Tasmanian Madeleine Murphy are just two of the highly talented young players who have made the squad and will push the more experienced players for selection in the Indoor World Cup.



Head Coach Stewart Fenton said, “I am so excited by the quality of this squad and am really looking forward to working with the players over the next 12 months as we head into the Indoor Hockey World Cup, to be played most likely in Berlin in February 2018. Most importantly, the depth of talent in this squad is stronger than ever and ensures that there will be fierce competition for a place in the team for the World Cup.



“The skill level, athleticism and the versatility of the players in this squad will give us the best possible opportunity for success whilst the quality of the younger players coming through ensures a bright future for indoor hockey in Australia.”



Assistant Coach and fellow selector, Gaye Tarrant added “With a shorter turn-around from the last Indoor Hockey World Cup the squad includes a number of experienced players from the last World Cup cycle along with some very exciting younger players who will push the more experienced players to keep developing and raise their standards higher.”



The squad will come together in Canberra mid-year for a three-day selection camp where the final team of 12 will be selected. At the conclusion of the Under 21 Indoor Australian Championships, the Australian Women’s Indoor Development squad will be announced. It is intended that a development tour will be undertaken during 2017 which will be selected from both the World Cup and Development squads.



(Name, Hometown, State)

AUSTIN Lauren (Perth, WA)

BESTALL Jessica (Shelley, WA)

BOUCHER Tegan (Aspendale, VIC)

BRITTON Tayla (Innaloo, WA)

BUNT Tamsin (Aylmerton, NSW)

COMERFORD Clare (Lutwyche, QLD)

COMMERFORD Kalindi (Kaleen, ACT)

CRICK Natalie (Balmoral, QLD)

DUGUID Elizabeth (Nedlands, WA)

ECOMONOS Samantha (Balaclava, NSW) (Plays for ACT)

FARRELL Lisa (St Andrew’s, NSW)

FEY Ashlea (Wakerley, QLD)

GRAY Kyah (Shoalhaven Heads, NSW (Plays for ACT)

HOWARD Lindsey (Mount Gravett, QLD)

JUDD Erin (Atwell, WA)

McLEISH Emma (Albion Park, NSW)

MURPHY Madeleine (Riana, TAS)

PEDERSON Trudi (Maryborough, QLD)

PLUMB Kizziah (Crookwell, NSW) (Plays for ACT)

REID Emma (Perth, WA)

RIORDAN Emily (Mernda, VIC)

ROBERTS Anna (Shelley, WA)

SECCULL Emily (Brighton, VIC)

SMITH Madeleine (Norman Park, QLD)

SOMERVILLE Karri (Kensington, WA)

SUTHERLAND Peta (Canberra, ACT)

TAYLOR Emma (Aranda, ACT)

TAYLOR Renee (Everton Park, QLD)

WATSON Shelley (Kaleen, ACT)

WOODS Elanor (Wollongong, NSW)



Hockey Australia media release