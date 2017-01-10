30 named in squad



Holly MacNeil







Hockey Australia has announced the men's Indoor Hockey World Cup squad that will form the core group of players as Australia look ahead to the Indoor Hockey World Cup in February 2018.





The recent Open men’s Indoor Australian Championships at the Festival of Indoor Hockey in Wollongong has provided experienced and up-and-coming players the opportunity to prove their abilities against the best in Australia.



The squad contains a mixture of highly experienced players and players who proved their ability to compete at a high level in a tough competition environment.



The squad includes Olympic medalists Glenn Turner, Kieran Govers and Tim Deavin. With Blake Govers joining his 2016 Rio Olympic Games teammates, Turner and Deavin.



Top goal scorer for the Championships, with 13 goals, and Player of the Tournament, Flynn Ogilvie was also named in the squad. Ogilvie represented Australia at the 2015 Indoor Hockey World Cup with his brothers Kurt and Heath. Flynn is also in the current Kookaburras squad and played in the 2014 and 2016 Champions Trophy.



Head Coach Steve Willer said: "There is an exceptional level of experience in the squad with numerous players representing Australia at Olympic level. There are also eight players who have competed at the Indoor Hockey World Cup, including Tim Deavin, Kieran Govers, Flynn Ogilvie, Heath Ogilvie, Kurt Ogilvie, Tom Sinclair, Matthew Hotchkis and Ben Rennie”.



“We have chosen a squad that we believe has the athleticism, attitude, team orientation and positional flexibility to achieve optimal team balance and the best possible results for Australia at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup and beyond”.



Two players who were selected as shadow players for the 2015 Indoor Hockey World Cup have also been selected, Adam Seccull and Darren Parkes.



Adam Seccull is currently playing for English indoor champions, East Grinstead, who have won the English indoor title for the last eight consecutive years. Adam will represent East Grinstead in the English Super Sixes and European Club Championships this January and February.



Darren Parkes had an outstanding Indoor Australian Championships in Wollongong, showing his ability to play a variety of positions and lead by example on the court. He scored five goals in the tournament and was runner-up to Flynn Ogilvie as Player of the Tournament.



Assistant Coach Mark Sandhu said: “Whilst the emphasis of this squad is focused on the 2018 World Cup, the selection of younger squad members provides us with a solid foundation for the 2022 World Cup”.



The squad will come together in Canberra mid-year (June/July) to begin training with a three-day selection camp. The final twelve-player Australian Men’s Indoor Hockey World Cup team will be selected from the camp.



At the conclusion of the Under 21 Indoor Australian Championships the Australian Indoor Development Squad will be announced from players competing in the Open and Under 21 Men’s Championships. The development squad will participate in a tour during 2017.



2018 Men’s Indoor Hockey World Cup Squad

Name (Hometown, State)

BRUTON Berkeley-John (NSW)

CAMPBELL Aidan (Ashgrove, QLD)

CLARKE Brad (High Wycombe, WA)

DEAVIN Tim (Launceston, TAS) *

ELLIS Mark (Bicton, WA)

GOVERS Blake (Wollongong, NSW)

GOVERS Kieran (Wollongong, NSW)

HAYES Jack (Albion Park, NSW)

HOTCHKIS Matthew (Canberra, ACT)

KNEE James (Bentleigh, VIC)

MACKAY Alexander (Wollongong, NSW)

MADDEN Tom (Morningside, QLD)

MCILWAN Will (Kew, VIC)

MEADEN Zach (Eltham, VIC)

NOBLETT, Luke (Gymea, NSW) *

OGILVIE Flynn (Wollongong, NSW)

OGILVIE Heath (Wollongong, NSW)

OGILVIE Kurt (Wollongong, NSW)

PARKES Darren (East Cannington, WA)

RENNIE Ben (Scarborough, WA)

ROSSITER Troy (QLD)

SECCULL Adam (Brighton, VIC) *

SECCULL Ben (Brighton, VIC)

SHERREN Jake (Glen Iris, VIC)

SINCLAIR Tom (Armadale, VIC)

STAINES Ben (Goulburn, NSW) (ACT Team)

SUTHERLAND Troy (Wodonga, VIC) (ACT Team)

TAYLOR Jared (Everon Park, QLD)

TURNER Glenn (Goulburn, NSW) (ACT Team)

* Hockey Australia Exemption from Indoor Australian Championships



Hockey Australia media release