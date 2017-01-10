

Eliza Brett and Sarah Kerly celebrate a Canterbury goal



The Women’s Super 6s qualifying phase concluded this past weekend with the four semi-finalists now known. In an incredibly tight competition, just six points separated Slough in top spot from Reading in seventh with almost all the teams in the top flight in contention right up till the end.





In the end, Slough were the team to finish top of the pile. Thanks in part to the eye for goal shown by Dilly Newton (nine goals) and Ashpal Bhogal (eight goals) the Pink and Blacks who were semi-finalists in this competition in 2015 made their way to finals day thank to five wins from eight games, with just one loss on the way. Ultimately their qualification was secured in style after a 7-2 win over Buckingham gave them not only the points the needed but top spot as well.



Bowdon Hightown had already confirmed their place at finals day with two games to spare and so their losses to Canterbury and Sutton Coldfield mattered not. They are a competitive unit however and will be keen to right those wrongs at Wembley and win the title they captured in 2015. Sally Walton showed her class once again, finishing on 13 goals for the competition ably assisted by Tina Cullen who bagged nine of her own. Hightown play “proper” indoor hockey and will be raring to go when it comes to the big occasion.



The third qualification place went the way of Canterbury. The Kent side’s young guns had left themselves plenty to do on the final day but a win over title rivals Sutton Coldfield in the first game of the day put them right into the mix and then a 5-3 win over Bowdon Hightown got the job done. Captain Sarah Kerly has led from the front with a superb 12 goals to her name whilst Grace Balsdon continues to impress showing defensive solidity and adding nine goals into the bargain as well. Canterbury have been to finals day plenty of times before, is this to be their year at last?



Sutton Coldfield, runners up in 2013 have made it back to Wembley for another shot at glory this time out. They went into the final day in a great position to qualify but suffered a setback in their first game of the day when they lost out to Canterbury. That left them with the difficult task of beating Bowdon Hightown for a chance to qualify. Goals from Sarah Parkinson-Mills, Sophie Manning, Julie Stowe and Vicky Woolford as well as two amazing goal line clearances from Laura Price got the job done in a 4-2 win that brought Sutton through to finals day once more.



With the trophy now within touching distance we are sure to have an incredible day of hockey ahead of us as the teams give their all in an attempt to get their hands on the silverware.



England Hockey Board Media release