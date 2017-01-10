

Sevenoaks celebrate at Wembley



The second qualifying weekend for the Super 6s finals promised to be an action-packed and spectacular one and it certainly didn’t disappoint. The top four saw off some fierce competition and with just three points between sixth place and the fourth and final qualifying place the final ticket to Wembley was not decided until the last game of the qualifiers.





Topping the table were Surbiton who proved to be the great entertainers in the competition. They averaged over seven goals a game as they plundered 58 in eight matches. Their defence proved to be the meanest in the competition, conceding just 27 times, giving them a goal difference of +31. These are staggering figures from the Sugden Road side who will be in confident mood going into their first ever finals day.



East Grinstead also qualified in relative comfort as the Sussex outfit go in search of their ninth consecutive title. With a side mixing youth and experience, Grinstead showed plenty of flair in attack and were their usual mean selves at the back. Ben Allberry popped up with 12 goals in eight games whilst Adam Seccull’s seven goals were more than useful on their way to finals day.



Reading will return to finals day for another tilt at the title but they certainly left it late to secure their qualification. Going into the final match of the pool stage they needed a positive result against reigning champions East Grinstead. With goal difference possibly a factor, Andy Watts threw caution to the wind and sent his team out with six outfield players and no goalkeeper. The “we’ll score more than you" approach paid off and the ‘Ding won an incredible encounter 10-8 to take their place at finals day in dramatic style.



The fourth and final qualification spot went to Kent side Sevenoaks who are back for the third year in a row. It’s been quite a journey for the team from Holly Bush Lane who started out in indoor hockey just eight years ago at the bottom of the pyramid. Through much hard work and dedication they have worked their way up the ladder and are now, rightly considered one of the best indoor outfits in the country. Nearly men the last two years will Sevenoaks makes it third time lucky this time around?



We have our four semi-finalists. The stage is set for an amazing day of hockey.



England Hockey Board Media release