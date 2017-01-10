



Harvestehuder THC, Blau-Weiss Berlin, Mannheimer HC and Rot-Weiss Köln are leading their respective groups as the German indoor league’s group stages approaches crunch-time.





Blau-Weiss are in the best position with six wins from six games in the eastern division, beating main rivals Zehlendorfer Wespen 3-2 thanks to a last minute goal from Florian Donnermeyer. They followed up with a win over Mariendorfer 6-2.



They now have 18 points, six clear of Zehlendorfer with four rounds of games to be played over the next two weeks.



The north division looks to be a three-horse race for the playoff places. Harvestehuder THC lost their perfect record with a 4-4 draw against Club an der Alster, salvaging the result with late goals from Killian Pöhling and Michael Körper.



It cost Alster their perfect record, too, and they also drew on Sunday against Hannover 76 6-6 with coach Russell Garcia saying of the performance: "We can not be satisfied today. We started too slowly, our attitude was simply not the right one today.”



The result allowed UHC Hamburg to come back into range with an 8-3 win over Clipper on Friday night before beating Heimfeld 4-3.



In the west, Rot-Weiss have a five point gap over a trio of teams – Krefeld, Dusseldorfer and Uhlenhorst Mülheim – thanks to two wins over the weekend with Jonas Gomoll scoring four times in the 9-3 win over Schwarz-Weiss Köln.



Mannheimer lead the southern division on 13 points with Münchner SC a point back on 12. Mannheim swept to a massive 16-4 win over Ludwigsburg with four goals from Paul Zmyslony and three each from Fabian Pehlke and Patrick Hablawetz.



