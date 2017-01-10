by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: It was a breeze for Terengganu as they whipped Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) 7-2 to reach the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy.





The east coast side will play Maybank in the final today. Maybank beat Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) 5-1 in the other semi-final.



Maybank were supposed to start the first semi-final at 6pm at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium yesterday. But as the pitch could not be watered due to a burst pipe nearby, the match was postponed to 10.30pm.



With the help from Bomba, the Terengganu-KLHC match kicked off first at 8.30pm. Despite the delay, it did not affect Terengganu’s momentum at all.



South Korean Jang Jung-hyun was the hero, netting a hat-trick in the 11th, 30th and 32nd minutes. Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (16th), Faizal Saari (58th) and Mohamed Firhan Azhaari (59th and 60th) were the other Terengganu scorers.



KLHC replied through Mohamed Shamsul Haziq (13th) and Mohamed Noor Faieez Ibrahim (57th).



Coach Sarjit Singh said that the early goals helped them settle down.



“There was some concern and tension before the game due to the water problem. But once the players got going the match was in our control. Now we need to rest and recover for the final,” said Sarjit.



Terengganu were 1-0 up when their penalty corner in the 11th minute resulted in a penalty stroke. Jung-hyun made no mistake.



KLHC, however, restored parity two minutes later as their first penalty corner also ended in a penalty stroke. National player Mohamed Shamsul easily converted.



After conceding the goal, Terengganu stormed back with Tengku Ahmad scoring from close range in the 16th minute.



Jung-hyun scored his second goal off a penalty corner in the 30th minute for a 3-1 lead.



He completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute when he fired home another penalty corner.



Mohamed Noor gave KLHC a glimmer of hope by reducing the deficit in the 57th minute.



But Faizal scored a minute later for Terengganu to douse their hopes of a comeback.



Mohamed Firhan then got into the scoring act with late goals in the 59th and 60th minutes to complete the rout.



Maybank were just too strong for MBPJ, surging to a 3-0 after only eight minutes.



Hafifihafiz Hanafi was the star for the Tigers with a three-goal show, scoring in the eighth, 48th and 51st minutes. Mohamed Sabrie Shamsudin (fourth) and Jang Soon-chan (fifth) were the other scorers.



The Star of Malaysia