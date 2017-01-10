By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Police Richard Birir with the ball when they played Mombasa Sports Club when they played Premier League at City Park. Police scored 8-0. ON 06/09/15 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Kenya Police face an acid test against continental champions Eastern Company in their second men's pool A match of the Africa Cup for Club Championships at City Park.





The Kenyan team, which launched their campaign with a 4-2 win over a hard-fighting Wananchi of Uganda, will be hoping to overcome Egyptians and bag maximum points.



A win for the law enforcers will increase their chances of securing a semi-finals slot. However, they will need something special to outclass their guests, whose prowess on the pitch is near perfect and cannot be faulted in all aspects of the game.



Eastern Company made a statement of intent in their opening match after they defeated Uganda's Weatherhead 14-0.



Police coach Kenneth Kaunda said Eastern's forward unit is lethal and the only way they can contain them is by having a strong and vigilant defence.



"They have a very swift and lethal attack and we must find ways of handling them. With an opponent like that, you require an equally strong defence," Kaunda said.



He added that police will also have to restrict Eastern from their circle and be mean on penalty corners, which might prove costly.



"They (Eastern) are excellent in short corners and to them, it amounts to a goal. We have to minimise on those because I believe that whoever wins the match will have higher chances of topping the pool," he added.



In another men's group A tie, it will be a Ugandan affair when Wananchi and Weatherhead clash. In pool B, former holders Sharkia tackle Ghana Police in a quest to secure a semifinal spot.



Meanwhile, African women champions Telkom Orange take on neighbours Weatherhead in a pool A contest. In pool B, Heartland of Nigeria will play Ghana Police, while Dar Ladies of Tanzania meet Wananchi.



Butali Sugar Warriors will resume their campaign tomorrow.



The Standard Online