National champs recover from loss to win second match in Africa tourney



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali player Zack Aura jumps to give way after a Ghana Police player hit the ball during the Africa Cup Championship at City Park. Nairobi. ON 09/01/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Butali Sugar Warriors bounced back from their disappointing start to defeat Ghana Police 3-1 in the ongoing Africa Cup for Club Championships yesterday, at City Park.





Two goals from international Brian Musasia and one from Dutchman Joost Rijksen were enough to revive Warriors’ hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.



The sugarmen launched their title quest on a losing note after they lost 2-0 to Egyptian giants Sharkia in their opening match. The Kenyan side must now win their last pool B match against Nigeria’s Niger Flickers and hope that Ghana Police, who defeated Flickers 5-2, draw or lose to Sharkia.



Butali stand-in coach Meshack Senge was delighted with the outcome and said they will build on the win as they prepare for their their final group match against Niger Flickers.



“The early goal gave us some confidence and we settled quickly. The second half was scrappy, but we were able to maintain our lead all the way to the final whistle,” Senge said.



“We are not off the hook yet, but if we win the coming match, this will enhance our chances as we aim to remain in the competition,” he added.



Butali started well and should have taken a quick lead two minutes into the game when Musasia got a rare chance, but he failed to find his mark, with his effort going wide. However, he made amends for the miss a minute later after he tapped home a rebound off Zack Aura’s initial shot.



Butali wasted two short corners moments later, but got it right at the third attempt as Rijksen sounded the boards to double the team’s lead on 16 minutes. Butali continued to press and should have extended their lead when Seth Oburu failed to score with the goal-mouth at his mercy.



Ghana Police eventually settled in the match, but were unable to make the two short corners they got count as Butali led at halftime.



The second half was a physical affair that saw several players booked. Musasia got his second goal of the game and Butali’s third after finishing off Aura’s lay-off. Police pulled one back two minutes to the final whistle through Richard Adjei, who beat Butali goalkeeper, Salman Akbar, at his near post.



Meanwhile, Sliders suffered a humiliating 1-5 defeat to guests Kada Queens of Nigeria in a women’s match. Faith Ikiriko, Beauty Iruughene, Alfa John, Evelyn Noredia and Roseline Ovoh netted for Kada, while Rhoda Nyambura scored for Sliders.



