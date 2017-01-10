



The Green Army will begin their World League 2 campaign this Saturday, January 14th, against Kazakhstan. The young squad will be competing in testing conditions with temperatures hovering in the low 30's accompanied by thunder storms and high humidity. The squad played a training match against hosts Malaysia this evening and notched up an encouraging 3-0 win, the first match the team have played since fixtures against Scotland in early November.





The Green Army will be the second highest ranked team in the tournament as they sit 16th with only Italy, 15th, ranked above them. Ireland will be joined by hosts Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in Pool B; ranked 21, 33, 37 respectively. Pool A see’s Italy joined by Thailand, Wales and Singapore with rankings of 15, 31, 32 and 43 respectively. The tournament will mark the first opportunity in over a year for the Green Army to earn vital FIH World Ranking points as they bid to climb the rankings once more.



Speaking about the upcoming tournament, head Coach Graham Shaw said “Selection for World League 2 was incredibly competitive showing how much our full squad has grown and developed over the past year. We are looking forward to getting to Malaysia where we will set up a pre camp to prepare fully for the conditions in Kuala Lumpur”. The squad are taking no chances with the testing conditions in Kuala Lumpur where highs can reach 32 degrees centigrade in January along with challenging humidity.



Shaw added “Our No 1 goal for 2017 is qualification for the World Cup as we have not qualified since 2002. Likewise we are very much looking forward to competing at the Eurohockey Championships in Amsterdam, our first time competing in the A Division since 2013. We feel we have a strong squad which must start with a successful World League 2”.



Squad:



1. Ayeisha McFerran- University of Louisville- GK

2. Clodagh Cassin- UCD- GK

3. Hannah Matthews- Loreto- Defender

4. Cliodhna Sargent- Cork Harlequins- Defender

5. Yvonne O Byrne- Cork Harlequins- Defender

6. Shirley McCay- Ulster Elks- Defender

7. Zoe Wilson- Harvestehuder- Defender

8. Lena Tice- UCD- Defender

9. Roisin Upton- Cork Harlequins- Midfield

10. Lizzie Colvin- Loreto- Midfield

11. Gill Pinder- UCD- Midfield

12. Chloe Watkins- Hermes/Monkstown- Midfield

13. Nicci Daly- Muckross- Midfield

14. Katie Mullan- UCD- Midfield

15. Anna O Flanagan- Hermes/Monkstown- Forward

16. Naomi Carroll- Cork Harlequins- Forward

17. Nikki Evans- Hermes/Monkstown- Forward

18. Rebecca Barry- Cork Harlequins- Forward



Non-Travelling Reserves



1. Sinead Loughran- Munchner SC- Forward

2. Emma Russell- UCD- Forward

3. Emily Beatty- KHC Dragons- Forward

4. Ali Meeke- Loreto- Forward



Unavailable For Selection



1. Megan Frazer- Mannheimer HC

2. Deirdre Duke- UCD

3. Chloe Brown- Ards

4. Grace O’Flanagan- Railway Union



Irish Hockey Association media release