Yesterday there was an article on the Iranian Indoor team "thrashing" Croatia in the final of the Croatia Indoor Cup 2017. The story reported the final score as being 15-3. The Croatian Hockey Federation have pointed out that this was an incorrect score. The final score was in fact 5-3 to Iran.



Scorers for Iran: Abbas Aroei 2, Hamid Noraniyan, Vahid Vathi i Mohammad Asnaashari

Scorers for Croatia: Toni Premilovac 2, Anze Fujs, Petar Hrsak



Apologies for this incorrect score, but stories are carried verbatim from their acknowledged source which is where this incorrect score came from.