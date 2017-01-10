Incorrect score
Yesterday there was an article on the Iranian Indoor team "thrashing" Croatia in the final of the Croatia Indoor Cup 2017. The story reported the final score as being 15-3. The Croatian Hockey Federation have pointed out that this was an incorrect score. The final score was in fact 5-3 to Iran.
Scorers for Iran: Abbas Aroei 2, Hamid Noraniyan, Vahid Vathi i Mohammad Asnaashari
Scorers for Croatia: Toni Premilovac 2, Anze Fujs, Petar Hrsak
Apologies for this incorrect score, but stories are carried verbatim from their acknowledged source which is where this incorrect score came from.