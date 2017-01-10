Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Incorrect score

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments

Yesterday there was an article on the Iranian Indoor team "thrashing" Croatia in the final of the Croatia Indoor Cup 2017. The story reported the final score as being 15-3. The Croatian Hockey Federation have pointed out that this was an incorrect score. The final score was in fact 5-3 to Iran.

Scorers for Iran: Abbas Aroei 2, Hamid Noraniyan, Vahid Vathi i Mohammad Asnaashari
Scorers for Croatia: Toni Premilovac 2, Anze Fujs, Petar Hrsak

Apologies for this incorrect score, but stories are carried verbatim from their acknowledged source which is where this incorrect score came from.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.