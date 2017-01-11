AH&BC Valentin Verga is set to play a series of quick-fire games with Terengganu – the champions for the last three years – in the Malaysian Hockey League, starting in February.





Speaking about the upcoming adventure, Verga said: "Terengganu knew that I was not sold for the HIL [Hockey India League]. At first, I rejected their offer but the Malaysian competition lasts for two months and I had already committed to a training camp with Orange."



But they came back with another offer, suggesting he only play the games in February.



“Two days after we come back from South Africa, I will fly to Malaysia. In 23 days, I will play a dozen matches but cannot play in the final. According to the rules, you can include not play in two league finals each season. So, on the February 24, I fly home and on the 26th, I will play with Amsterdam at Kampong."



Verga becomes the first Dutchman to play in the Malaysian Hockey League and is looking forward to the challenge.



“It was really unfortunate that India did not happen because I was really looking forward to it. But going to Malaysia now is cool and hopefully fun. I know the country a bit from playing here with the junior team and twice on holiday. It is beautiful and the people are super friendly and the food is good."



Euro Hockey League media release