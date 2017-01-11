Hale Hockey Club unveil Tim Deavin as player/ coach of elite men's program







Former Kookaburra Tim Deavin will be back in the action in Western Australia's this year after being named as player-coach of Hale Hockey Club's elite men's program.





With 138 caps over a seven-year international career, Deavin is a two-time Olympian who was part of the gold medal winning World League side in 2015 and the World Cup winning team in 2014.



After finishing fourth in the Melville Toyota League last season Deavin, along with retired Kookaburra David Guest, current Kookaburra Josh Beltz and Olympians Medallist Tom Kavanagh, now hopes to inspire the club's youngsters on the field.



Kane Greenaway, Hale Hockey Club's President, said Deavin was revered by his teammates and opponents for his exceptional work rate and never say die attitude and said he delighted to welcome him back to the club he played for after being drafted through the AIS system in 2011.



He added: “We are really excited to appoint Tim to the position of Head Coach. Tim brings a wealth of experience at International level to our young playing group.



"With eight players under the age of 21 in our Premier One side and six who have been identified Nationally, there is no better person to educate and role model the dedication and hard work that is required to make it at the elite level in our game.



“Tim is a great club person and was always someone who while playing for his country always wanted to come back and play at club level at every opportunity. He certainly leads by example on the field with his determination and work rate and we are hoping that these attributes will be the cornerstones of the way our Premier One side play in the coming years."



Hockey Australia media release