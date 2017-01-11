

Goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon is the only uncapped player in the 2017 Black Sticks women's national squad. ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ



Former Hockeyroos goalkeeping aspirant Grace O'Hanlon is the lone uncapped player in the Black Sticks women's 2017 national squad.





Head coach Mark Hager named an initial group of 21 players, with five more to be added following next month's test series in Argentina, on Wednesday.



Those five players are expected to be experienced faces Anita McLaren, Gemma Flynn, Charlotte Harrison, Petrea Webster and Sophie Cocks, who are taking a break from international hockey and were not available for selection.



The squad includes nine players with more than 100 test caps, led by versatile defender Stacey Michelsen (216).



At the other end of the scale is 24-year-old O'Hanlon, who has previously lived and played her hockey in Australia.



O'Hanlon is a former Queensland representative and was a member of the Hockey Australia women's national development squad last year. It is understood she qualifies to play for the Black Sticks through her father, who is from New Zealand.



The other big winner from the announcement was 20-year-old Midlands defender Frances Davies, who earns a call-up after strong performances at last month's Junior World Cup and test series against Malaysia in Stratford.



Hager said it was an exciting phase for the squad as they hunt for more success this year with the focus shifting towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



"After an Olympic campaign you always see changes for different reasons and I'm excited about the group we have going forward.



"It's pleasing to see some great young athletes coming through and pushing for places, and that's why players like Frances Davies and Erin Goad have been rewarded.



"We have a lot to look forward to this year with the end goal making sure we give our absolute best performance at the FIH Women's World League Final here at home in November."



The Black Sticks team to travel to Argentina for a six-test series in late February will be announced on Thursday, while the Black Sticks men's national squad will be named on Friday.



Black Sticks Women 2017 National Squad (five to be added): Georgia Barnett (22-years-old, 22 caps), Sam Charlton (25, 153), Frances Davies (20, 5), Natasha Fitzsimons (28, 59), Amelia Gibson (25, 60), Shiloh Gloyn (27, 29), Erin Goad, (23, 10), Jordan Grant (25, 63), Ella Gunson (27, 149), Sam Harrison (25, 100), Pippa Hayward (26, 120), Rose Keddell (22, 139), Rachel McCann (23, 36), Olivia Merry (24, 143), Stacey Michelsen (25, 216), Brooke Neal (24, 96), Grace O'Hanlon (24, 0), Kirsten Pearce (25, 68), Sally Rutherford (35, 129), Kelsey Smith (22, 31), Liz Thompson (22, 125).



