Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Fresh outlook for Black Sticks Women’s squad

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments


Frances Davies gets a call up after Junior World Cup and last months series against Malaysia. Photo: www.photosport.nz

The Black Sticks Women have ushered in some fresh faces to the 2017 National Squad as the group progresses into the new Olympic cycle.



Head coach Mark Hager has named an initial squad of 21 players with five more to be added following next month’s test series in Argentina.

The squad is grounded by a core of experienced and talented athletes with nine having played over 100 tests while versatile defender Stacey Michelsen is the most capped (216).

Thanks to her recent performances at the FIH Junior World Cup and December’s test series against Malaysia in Stratford, 20-year-old Midlands defender Frances Davies has earned a call up.

Goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon is also new face to the Black Sticks with the 24-year-old previously living and playing her hockey in Australia.

North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry is still rehabilitating from a torn ACL and will be reassessed following the Argentina tour.

Several experienced players including Anita McLaren, Gemma Flynn, Charlotte Harrison, Petrea Webster and Sophie Cocks have opted to take a break from international hockey and were not available for selection.

Hager said it’s an exciting phase for the squad as they hunt for more success this year with the focus shifting towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“After an Olympic campaign you always see changes for different reasons and I’m excited about the group we have going forward,” he said.

“It’s pleasing to see some great young athletes coming through and pushing for places, and that’s why players like Frances Davies and Erin Goad have been rewarded.

“We have a lot to look forward to this year with the end goal making sure we give our absolute best performance at the FIH Women’s World League Final here at home in November.”

The Black Sticks Women’s team to travel to Argentina for a six-test series in late February will be announced on Thursday, while the Black Sticks Men’s National Squad will be named on Friday.

2017 BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

21

Georgia BARNETT

Central

Goalkeeper

22

22

13

Sam CHARLTON

Midlands

Defender

25

153

5

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

20

5

20

Natasha FITZSIMONS

Midlands

Defender

28

59

10

Amelia GIBSON

Auckland

Goalkeeper

25

60

28

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Midfielder

27

29

3

Erin GOAD

North Harbour

Defender

23

10

27

Jordan GRANT

Canterbury

Midfielder

25

63

12

Ella GUNSON

Northland

Defender

27

149

2

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Striker

25

100

26

Pippa HAYWARD

Canterbury

Defender

26

120

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

22

139

11

Rachel McCANN

Canterbury

Midfielder

23

36

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

24

143

31

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Defender

25

216

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

24

96

15

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

24

-

18

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

25

68

8

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

35

129

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Striker

22

31

16

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

22

125

 

 2017 BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

Michaela CURTIS

Central

Striker

Tarryn DAVEY

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

Stephanie DICKINS

North Harbour

Defender

Maddie DOWE

Auckland

Defender/Midfielder

Kat HENRY

North Harbour

Defender

Alia JACQUES

Midlands

Midfielder

Tessa JOPP

Southern

Midfielder

Felicity REIDY

Capital

Midfielder/Striker

Deanna RITCHIE

Auckland

Striker

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

Jenny STOREY

Canterbury

Defender

Phoebe STEELE

Canterbury

Midfielder/Striker

Brooke ROBERTS

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

Kim TANNER

Midlands

Defender

Cat TINNING

Canterbury

Striker

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.