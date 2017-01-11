

Frances Davies gets a call up after Junior World Cup and last months series against Malaysia. Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Black Sticks Women have ushered in some fresh faces to the 2017 National Squad as the group progresses into the new Olympic cycle.





Head coach Mark Hager has named an initial squad of 21 players with five more to be added following next month’s test series in Argentina.



The squad is grounded by a core of experienced and talented athletes with nine having played over 100 tests while versatile defender Stacey Michelsen is the most capped (216).



Thanks to her recent performances at the FIH Junior World Cup and December’s test series against Malaysia in Stratford, 20-year-old Midlands defender Frances Davies has earned a call up.



Goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon is also new face to the Black Sticks with the 24-year-old previously living and playing her hockey in Australia.



North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry is still rehabilitating from a torn ACL and will be reassessed following the Argentina tour.



Several experienced players including Anita McLaren, Gemma Flynn, Charlotte Harrison, Petrea Webster and Sophie Cocks have opted to take a break from international hockey and were not available for selection.



Hager said it’s an exciting phase for the squad as they hunt for more success this year with the focus shifting towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



“After an Olympic campaign you always see changes for different reasons and I’m excited about the group we have going forward,” he said.



“It’s pleasing to see some great young athletes coming through and pushing for places, and that’s why players like Frances Davies and Erin Goad have been rewarded.



“We have a lot to look forward to this year with the end goal making sure we give our absolute best performance at the FIH Women’s World League Final here at home in November.”



The Black Sticks Women’s team to travel to Argentina for a six-test series in late February will be announced on Thursday, while the Black Sticks Men’s National Squad will be named on Friday.



2017 BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

SHIRT # PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS



21 Georgia BARNETT Central Goalkeeper 22 22 13 Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 25 153 5 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 20 5 20 Natasha FITZSIMONS Midlands Defender 28 59 10 Amelia GIBSON Auckland Goalkeeper 25 60 28 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Midfielder 27 29 3 Erin GOAD North Harbour Defender 23 10 27 Jordan GRANT Canterbury Midfielder 25 63 12 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 27 149 2 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 25 100 26 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Defender 26 120 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 22 139 11 Rachel McCANN Canterbury Midfielder 23 36 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 24 143 31 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Defender 25 216 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 24 96 15 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 24 - 18 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 25 68 8 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 35 129 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 22 31 16 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 22 125

2017 BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



Michaela CURTIS Central Striker Tarryn DAVEY Midlands Defender/Midfielder Stephanie DICKINS North Harbour Defender Maddie DOWE Auckland Defender/Midfielder Kat HENRY North Harbour Defender Alia JACQUES Midlands Midfielder Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder Felicity REIDY Capital Midfielder/Striker Deanna RITCHIE Auckland Striker Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker Jenny STOREY Canterbury Defender Phoebe STEELE Canterbury Midfielder/Striker Brooke ROBERTS North Harbour Goalkeeper Kim TANNER Midlands Defender Cat TINNING Canterbury Striker

Hockey New Zealand Media release