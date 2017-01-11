by S. Ramaguru





Big contributor: Terengganu’s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (left) scored twice in the 5-3 win over Maybank in the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Two opportunistic strikes late in the match were enough for Terengganu to beat Maybank 5-3 in the final and lift the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy.





South Korean Jang Jung-hyun was the toast for Terengganu as he created a record of sorts when he bagged his third hat-trick in four games this season.



The east coast side led 3-1 at half-time at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday, courtesy of goals by Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (15th minute) and Jung-hyun (23rd and 26th). The bankers had earlier equalised through Hafifihafiz Hanafi in the 22nd minute.



Maybank came back after the break to hit Terengganu twice – through Nam Hyun-woo (39th) and Hafifihafiz (41st) – to make it 3-3.



Then came Terengganu’s two late strikes by Tengku Ahmad (51st) and Jung-hyun (58th).



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh admitted that “Maybank made a fight of it” but felt that his players deserved credit for keeping their cool.



“Yes, it was tough and we expected it. This is a good start for the team as we wait to defend the two titles we won in the last three years. I’m sure this win will boost my players’ confidence,” he said.



This is Terengganu’s seventh title in four years. They were double champions in the last three years.



Yesterday’s win saw Terengganu pick up RM70,000 in prize money. Maybank, who earned RM30,000, last won a title in the MHL in 1995 (League).



Yesterday, Terengganu and Maybank began the game cautiously.



It wasn’t until the end of the first quarter that Terengganu opened the scoring, with national forward Tengku Ahmad on target from close range.



But the bankers came back strongly in the second quarter to equalise through a Hafifihafiz field goal in the 22nd minute.



Maybank then paid the price for giving away penalty corners cheaply and Tereng­ganu’s Jang-hyun struck twice to take a 3-1 first-half lead.



But Maybank were not done, yet.



In the 39th minute, the bankers earned a penalty stroke and Hyun-woo was spot-on.



Two minutes later, it was all square as Hafififihafiz got his second off a goalmouth melee to level the score at 3-3.



Terengganu then stepped up a gear and Maybank can thank their Canadian goalkeeper David Carter for keeping them in the game.



But even he could do nothing to stop Tengku Ahmad from slotting home a soft goal to give Terengganu a 4-3 lead in the 51st minute.



Jung-hyun then wrapped up the win with his ninth goal of the tournament.



The Star of Malaysia