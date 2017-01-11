By BRIAN YONGA





From left: Butali Sugar Warriors players Zack Aura, Rijsen Joost, Bernebus Odhiambo and Bran Musasia celebrate a goal during their Africa Cup of Club Championships match against Ghana Police at City Park Stadium on January 9, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Hosts Butali Sugar Warriors lock horns with Nigeria’s Niger Flickers on Wednesday in a must-win match on Day Five of the Africa Cup for Club Championship on at City Park Stadium.





A 3-0 win for Butali will see them reach the last four. The Kenyan men are third in Pool B with three points after a win and a loss in their first two matches.



Warriors’ stand-in coach Meshack Senge said his charges have no room for error as thy seek to reach the last four.



“We can’t afford to drop any points. We have improved. We have what it takes to defeat our opponents,” said Senge.



In Group A, 2011 bronze medallists Kenya Police take on Uganda’s Weatherhead. A win for Police will move them closer to securing a last four slot.



ALL-GHANAIAN WOMEN'S ENCOUNTER



In another encounter, Bank of Ghana’s Exchequers will be looking for a third win when they play defending champions Eastern Company. The Ghanaians have had a good run, winning all their matches so far. In the women’s contest, fireworks are expected in an all-Ghanaian affair when last year’s silver medallist Ghana Police clash with perennial rivals Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Pool B.



GRA, who have been regulars in the annual event, finished third last year and are hopeful of winning their maiden crown.



In another Pool B match, former champions Heartland of Nigeria play Wananchi of Uganda. In Pool A, Kada Queens of Uganda will be seeking a second win against Weatherhead of Uganda.



Kada beat Kenya’s Sliders 5-1 and a win for them will see them set one foot in the semis. The Ugandans are tied on four points with Sliders but have an upper hand, thanks to their goal scoring prowess.



Daily Nation