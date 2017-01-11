Audrey Omadio scores six as ruthless Kenyans ease into semis



By BRIAN YONGA





Weatherhead's Alum Siddy (left) vies for the ball with Betsy Omala of Telkom Orange during their Africa Cup of Club Championships match at City Park Stadium on January 10, 2017. Orange won 9-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange on Tuesday strolled into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Club Championship after an emphatic 9-0 win over Weatherhead of Uganda on Day Four of the competition at City Park Stadium.





Kenya international Audrey Omadio struck six times in the lop-sided encounter. Betsy Ommala, Irene Ofula and Barbara Simiyu added the other goals as Orange made it three wins out of three to move to nine points in Pool A, with a match to spare.



Orange coach Jos Openda praised his charges for securing qualification and believes they are yet to hit to form in the competition.



"Our forward line is finally gelling well and we can only get better with more matches. Our first target is achieved and we can now plan for the semis," Openda said.



"We still have a lot of work to do if we want to defend the title but so far, so good."



Orange, who are eyeing a record ninth crown, came into the match on the back of a 5-0 win over Egyptian side Sharkia on Monday evening.



The Kenyans went on the attack from the onset with the impressive Maureen Okumu, Lilian Aura and Omaido linking up well upfront.



The trio combined to give Orange their first short corner of the match and Omaido's dragged shot was finished by Ommala in the fifth minute.



Okumu was a menace to the Ugandan defence and her impressive run in the 19th minute left the opposition backline exposed before setting up Ofula to double Orange’s lead.



Seven minutes later, Ofula turned provider as she unselfishly set up Omaido for the simplest of finishes.



Omaido added three more goals before the break to give her team a healthy 6-0 lead. Orange continued to press after the break with their opponents struggling to create any chances.



Barabara Simiyu got her name on the scoresheet in the 55th minute, deflecting Omaido's cross past Weatherhead keeper Beatrice Amono.



Weatherhead had a rare chance at goal three minutes later but Racheal Atieno's inviting cross was cleared by Orange defender Terry Juma. Orange second choice keeper Ruth Njoki, who started ahead of regular Cynthia Onyango, did not make single save in the entire match.



Omaido capped of an impressive display with two more goals in the last nine minutes to move top of the scoring charts.



It was Weatherhead's second defeat of the competition ending their hopes of reaching the last four and are rooted at the bottom of the pool with no points.



Orange take on Sliders in their final pool match on Thursday while Weatherhead face Nigeria's Kada Queens.



Ghana Police also sealed their place in the semi-finals after they beat 23-time winners Sharkia of Egypt 1-0 in cracking Pool B men's encounter.



The win moved the Ghanaian side top of the standings with six points after their final pool match.



This means Kenya's Butali will need to beat Niger Flickers b three goals on Wednesday in their final match to secure their place in the last four. A draw or a loss for Butali will see Sharkia join Police in the knockout stage.



In an earlier match, Weatherhead men's team beat their counterparts Wananchi 4-3 in all-Ugandan Pool A contest.



Daily Nation