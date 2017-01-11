



Scotland’s Men’s international hockey team’s quest to qualify for the Hockey World Cup soon gets underway, as the team enters the final phase of preparation for March’s World League 2 tournament in Ireland by taking on Russia in Spain.





Scotland will play Russia three times in test matches on the 15th, 16th, and 18th January. The Scots will play in World League 2, held in Belfast on 11 March to 19 March. The top two will qualify for the next stage of World League where there will be the opportunity to qualify for the Hockey World Cup.



It’s another big year for Scotland’s men’s team as the team will then compete in August to qualify for the Commonwealth Games when they play at EuroHockey Championship II held in Glasgow.



With so much to play for in 2017 the test matches against Russia will get the ball rolling on an exciting year.



Derek Forsyth, Scotland Men’s Head Coach, said: “This is the start of our build up towards World League 2 and the games against Russia will be a good test. The squad is looking forward to the challenges head throughout 2017. Our main aim is to ensure our participation in the CWG Gold Coast in 2018.”



The squad selected for the camp in Spain playing three test matches against Russia is as follows:



David Forrester (Edinburgh University)

Rory Kerr (Bromac Kelburne)

Wei Adams (Dusseldorf)

Russell Anderson (Cannock)

Tim Atkins (Reading)

Michael Bremner (Klipper THC)

Gavin Byers (Grove Menzieshill)

Ben Cosgrove (Grove Menzieshill)

Callum Duke (Hillhead)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton)

David Forsyth (Qui Vive)

Cammy Fraser (Grange)

Ed Greaves (Nurnberger HTC)

Hamish Imrie (Schaerweijde)

Willie Marshall (Surbiton)

Lee Morton (Bromac Kelburne)

Nick Parkes (Surbiton)

Duncan Riddell (Grange)

Nick Samra (Teddington)

Jamie Wong (Edinburgh University)



Scottish Hockey Union media release