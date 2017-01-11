

Susan McGilveray 100 caps



Despite a good performance Scotland’s senior women’s hockey team lost 4-0 to Spain in the second of four test matches in Valencia. The Scots were dominant for long spells of the game but were punished by three goals in the final quarter as they attempted to win the contest.





Before the game got underway Scotland’s Susan McGilveray was honoured with a presentation ahead of her 100th cap for Scotland - a superb achievement.



When the action started it was Spain who created the first opportunity and threatened the Scots defence when they won an early corner. Scotland’s goalkeeper, Nicola Cochrane, continued her fine form from the previous day’s encounter and was quick out to stop the Spanish attack.



The keeper was called into action again soon after as a couple of chances on the trot were denied by the impressive Cochrane.



Five minutes into the game and Spain struck the opening goal - a fast break resulted in Maria Tost smashing the ball into the back of the net via a deflection to make it 1-0. Scotland then took the game by the scruff of the neck and displayed a much improved performance from the previous day’s defeat.



Scotland had much of the ball but couldn’t quite carve the Spanish defence open, and the first quarter ended 1-0 against the run of play.



Spain began the second quarter threateningly and Scotland’s Cochrane was again called into action early doors – the keeper saved superbly from a Spanish penalty corner routine.



Scotland then enjoyed a good attacking spell and came close to bagging an equaliser. After winning a corner the visitors found the Spanish defence resolute, and couldn't convert with seven minutes to go until half time.



The second half got off to a fast start with Spain threatening. The hosts won a corner but were denied a second goal on the line by hundredth cap winner McGilveray.



Scotland then created a great chance for Nikki Lloyd when Bex Condie fed her from the top of the D, but she couldn’t find the finish and the score remained 1-0.



Not long later and Amy Brodie was denied by a good save from the Spanish keeper as the Scot found herself free in the circle.



It finished 1-0 at the end of the third quarter and the Scots went all out attack to try and find an equaliser, but it allowed Spain to inflict some damage on the counter. The first corner of the quarter was awarded to Spain and a rebound was smashed into the top of the net by Carmen Cano and make it 2-0.



Scotland’s spirited efforts were put to bed when Spain scored a third with three minutes remaining - a cracking reverse stick strike into the top corner by Berta Bonastre to make it 3-0. Spain then scored through Cano with the last play of the game to make it 4-0.



Scotland Women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “I’m disappointed with the result but pleased by the performance. It was a really good team performance, and we were much improved from the last game. We created chances and were the more dominant side, but the goals came against the run of play. There’s areas for us to improve on but tonight was a step in the right direction.”



The remaining games will take place on the 12th and 13th of January as part of preparation for World League 2 in February.



Scottish Hockey Union media release