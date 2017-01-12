

Laura Bailey and Harriet Ward celebrate scoring for Slough



With the grand finale of the Super 6s coming up very soon we take a look at the contenders for the coveted crown of best indoor team in the land. First in the series is Slough, the team who finished top of the Women’s Qualifiers.





Slough as a club have quite a pedigree in this competition, capturing the title on 13 occasions – the most for any women’s team since the tournament’s inception in the 1976-77 season. Their last title was in 2007-08 and they have been semi-finalists twice in recent years, narrowly missing out on the final by a single goal on both occasions.



This time out they finished the pool stage top of the table to set up a semi-final clash with Sutton Coldfield.



A tight-knit indoor unit, the Pink and Blacks have married the competition’s meanest defence (just 23 conceded) with the second most potent attack (38 goals scored) to finish top of the pile and ensuring they head into the semi-finals in confident mood.





Slough Indoor 2017



They met Sutton, their semi-final rivals in the pool stages and ran out 9-3 winners thanks in part to a hat-trick from Dilly Newton. The former England defender has been in red-hot form in front of goal, netting nine times making her Slough’s top scorer.



“Dilly’s enjoyed the tournament so far.” said Captain Kat McGonigle. “She’s got very quick hands and she’s shown her skills and scored plenty of goals for us. Long may it continue.”



Newton’s nine goals have been ably supported by Ashpal Bhogal who scored eight times, Harriet Ward and Laura Bailey added six of their own, showing Slough can score from all over the court.



McGonigle and her team mates are “excited” to get the chance to play at Wembley in front of a packed house and will be looking to right the wrongs of their semi-final heartbreaks in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons:



“We’ve lost by a single goal in both the recent semi-finals we’ve played in so we’re keen to get out there at Wembley and show what we can do. Hopefully we can make it to the final this time.” Says McGonigle. “We’ve played some good indoor hockey so far and we hope we’ll continue to do that and see where that gets us. We’re really looking forward to it.”



England Hockey Board Media release