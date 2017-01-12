Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

McLaren to spend time working on the track

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017
Anita McLaren in action during a match against Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

Anita McLaren will head to the track as she takes time out of hockey.



The women's Black Sticks all time leading goal scorer will have until May away from the sport, as she looks to refresh ahead of a new Olympic cycle.

To keep fit before considering her return in May, the well-known speedster will spend time doing sprint work.

However she doesn't see it becoming her focus for Tokyo.

She says hockey is the sport she wants to remain a part of, with both a World Cup and the Commonwealth Games next year.

Gemma Flynn, Petrea Webster, Charlotte Harrison and Sophie Cocks are also out of the 2017 Black Sticks squad.

