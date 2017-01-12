

Stephanie Dickins makes her debut. Photo: Planet Hockey



Black Sticks Women’s head coach Mark Hager has named a versatile team for next month’s test series against Argentina in Buenos Aires.





The series, which runs from 10-22 February, will be the side’s first competition of the year as the young squad builds towards the FIH Women’s World League Final in Auckland this November.



Three players will make their Black Sticks debut during the series including midfielders Stephanie Dickins and Tessa Jopp along with goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon.



North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry is still rehabilitating from a torn ACL suffered in 2016, ruling her out of the trip to Argentina.



The team is spearheaded by experienced defender Stacey Michelsen, who has played 216 tests for New Zealand along with Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry and Ella Gunson who have all played more than 100 games.



Hager said the series is a great opportunity to open the year against the world number three ranked Argentinians.



“This will be a fantastic tour for the group in their first international competition of 2017,” he said.



“We have four debutantes and a lot talent who will be pushing for the additional five spots still up for grabs in the National Squad.



“Following the Rio Olympics it’s a new era for us and it will be exciting for all these players to have a high quality hit-out ahead of a big year.”



BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S TEAM

Argentina Series, 10-22 February

SHIRT # PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS



21 Georgia BARNETT Central Goalkeeper 22 22 13 Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 25 153 14 Michaela CURTIS Central Striker 23 43 5 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 20 5 17 Stephanie DICKINS North Harbour Midfielder 22 - 20 Natasha FITZSIMONS Midlands Defender 28 59 3 Erin GOAD North Harbour Defender 23 10 27 Jordan GRANT Canterbury Midfielder 25 63 12 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 27 149 19 Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder 21 - 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 22 139 11 Rachel McCANN Canterbury Midfielder 23 36 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 24 143 31 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Defender 25 216 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 24 96 15 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 24 - 6 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 20 3 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 22 31 7 Phoebe STEELE Canterbury Midfielder 20 4 29 Jenny STOREY Canterbury Defender 24 17 16 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 22 125

Hockey New Zealand Media release