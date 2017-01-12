Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks Women named for Argentina series

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
Stephanie Dickins makes her debut. Photo: Planet Hockey

Black Sticks Women’s head coach Mark Hager has named a versatile team for next month’s test series against Argentina in Buenos Aires.



The series, which runs from 10-22 February, will be the side’s first competition of the year as the young squad builds towards the FIH Women’s World League Final in Auckland this November.

Three players will make their Black Sticks debut during the series including midfielders Stephanie Dickins and Tessa Jopp along with goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon.

North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry is still rehabilitating from a torn ACL suffered in 2016, ruling her out of the trip to Argentina.

The team is spearheaded by experienced defender Stacey Michelsen, who has played 216 tests for New Zealand along with Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry and Ella Gunson who have all played more than 100 games.

Hager said the series is a great opportunity to open the year against the world number three ranked Argentinians.

“This will be a fantastic tour for the group in their first international competition of 2017,” he said.

“We have four debutantes and a lot talent who will be pushing for the additional five spots still up for grabs in the National Squad.

“Following the Rio Olympics it’s a new era for us and it will be exciting for all these players to have a high quality hit-out ahead of a big year.”

BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S TEAM
Argentina Series, 10-22 February

 

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

21

Georgia BARNETT

Central

Goalkeeper

22

22

13

Sam CHARLTON

Midlands

Defender

25

153

14

Michaela CURTIS

Central

Striker

23

43

5

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

20

5

17

Stephanie DICKINS

North Harbour

Midfielder

22

-

20

Natasha FITZSIMONS

Midlands

Defender

28

59

3

Erin GOAD

North Harbour

Defender

23

10

27

Jordan GRANT

Canterbury

Midfielder

25

63

12

Ella GUNSON

Northland

Defender

27

149

19

Tessa JOPP

Southern

Midfielder

21

-

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

22

139

11

Rachel McCANN

Canterbury

Midfielder

23

36

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

24

143

31

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Defender

25

216

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

24

96

15

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

24

-

6

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

20

3

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Striker

22

31

7

Phoebe STEELE

Canterbury

Midfielder

20

4

29

Jenny STOREY

Canterbury

Defender

24

17

16

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

22

125

Hockey New Zealand Media release

