Black Sticks Women named for Argentina series
Stephanie Dickins makes her debut. Photo: Planet Hockey
Black Sticks Women’s head coach Mark Hager has named a versatile team for next month’s test series against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
The series, which runs from 10-22 February, will be the side’s first competition of the year as the young squad builds towards the FIH Women’s World League Final in Auckland this November.
Three players will make their Black Sticks debut during the series including midfielders Stephanie Dickins and Tessa Jopp along with goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon.
North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry is still rehabilitating from a torn ACL suffered in 2016, ruling her out of the trip to Argentina.
The team is spearheaded by experienced defender Stacey Michelsen, who has played 216 tests for New Zealand along with Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry and Ella Gunson who have all played more than 100 games.
Hager said the series is a great opportunity to open the year against the world number three ranked Argentinians.
“This will be a fantastic tour for the group in their first international competition of 2017,” he said.
“We have four debutantes and a lot talent who will be pushing for the additional five spots still up for grabs in the National Squad.
“Following the Rio Olympics it’s a new era for us and it will be exciting for all these players to have a high quality hit-out ahead of a big year.”
BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S TEAM
Argentina Series, 10-22 February
|
SHIRT #
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
21
|
Georgia BARNETT
|
Central
|
Goalkeeper
|
22
|
22
|
13
|
Sam CHARLTON
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
25
|
153
|
14
|
Michaela CURTIS
|
Central
|
Striker
|
23
|
43
|
5
|
Frances DAVIES
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
20
|
5
|
17
|
Stephanie DICKINS
|
North Harbour
|
Midfielder
|
22
|
-
|
20
|
Natasha FITZSIMONS
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
28
|
59
|
3
|
Erin GOAD
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
23
|
10
|
27
|
Jordan GRANT
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
25
|
63
|
12
|
Ella GUNSON
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
27
|
149
|
19
|
Tessa JOPP
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
-
|
24
|
Rose KEDDELL
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
22
|
139
|
11
|
Rachel McCANN
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
23
|
36
|
4
|
Olivia MERRY
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
24
|
143
|
31
|
Stacey MICHELSEN
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
25
|
216
|
9
|
Brooke NEAL
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
24
|
96
|
15
|
Grace O’HANLON
|
TBC
|
Goalkeeper
|
24
|
-
|
6
|
Amy ROBINSON
|
Midlands
|
Striker
|
20
|
3
|
25
|
Kelsey SMITH
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
22
|
31
|
7
|
Phoebe STEELE
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
20
|
4
|
29
|
Jenny STOREY
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
24
|
17
|
16
|
Liz THOMPSON
|
Auckland
|
Defender
|
22
|
125
Hockey New Zealand Media release