by Aftar Singh





May the best team win: Terengganu’s Jiwa Mohan (left) and KLHC assistant coach Mohd Harfizi Baharom posing with the MHL Charity Shield yesterday. Terengganu face KLHC at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu tomorrow.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Terengganu hockey team have clinched the double – Premier Division and TNB Cup (overall) – three straight times from 2014.





This time, Terengganu are eyeing history. They want to win all four titles – Premier Division, TNB Cup, Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy and Charity Shield – at stake in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



They already have one in the bag – the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy, which they won after defeating Maybank 5-3 in the final on Tuesday.



Next in their sights is the Charity Shield. The east coast side will meet Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu tomorrow.



Terengganu had thrashed KLHC 7-2 in the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy on Monday.



Terengganu midfielder Jiwa Mohan believes it is possible for them to make a clean sweep of the titles this season.



“We had a good start in the league and our confidence is high after our first title win,” said the 35-year-old former international, who was happy to see their five foreign players clicking well with the locals in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy.



“But we can expect a tough match against KLHC as they are a solid team. It will be a totally different playing in the Charity Shield.



“Last year, we lost to KLHC (2-1) in the Charity Shield match. But, if we adopt the right strategy and give it our all, we have a chance avenge that loss.”



KLHC assistant coach Mohd Harfizi Baharom admitted that the 7-2 thrashing has affected his players’ morale.



“My players are disappointed, but they have promised to set things right against Terengganu in the Charity Shield match,” said Harfizi.



“We beat them in Charity Shield in their own backyard last year ... we can do it again. We also want to win our fourth Charity Shield title in a row.”



But KLHC will be without national forward Mohd Rashid Baharom, who is nursing an ankle injury.



