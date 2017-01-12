Poor turnout for the championship





Kenya Butali player Peter Nyambura with the ball as Ghana Police players give chase when they played in the Africa Cup Championship at City Park, Nairobi Kenya on 08/01/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Even with a host of foreign teams taking part in the Africa Cup of Club Championship, fans are still struggling to fill the City Park Stadium.





Today marks the sixth day of competition and the stadium is yet to be filled even during matches involving Kenyan sides.



One reason could be the gate charges set by the Kenya Hockey Union might be scaring away the fans. VIP tickets are retailing at Sh1,000 while the regular tickets go for Sh200.



The Standard Online