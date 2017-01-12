Is Kenya destination of choice?



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Captain Orange Telecom Tracy Karanja (right) receive the 2016 Champion's Ladie's KPL Hockey Trophy from Sanjay Patel Managing Director Butali Sugar Factory at City Park Stadium on Sunday, Dec 4, 2016. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]



The high number of entries at the ongoing hockey Africa Cup for Club Championships at City Park may be a proof that African nations love coming to play in Kenya.





The 27th edition of the annual African clubs hockey extravaganza has brought together 19 entries (15 foreign and four local clubs).



Compared to last year's event held in Lusaka, Zambia that had a total of 13 clubs among them four from the host nation and other past editions in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kampala, Uganda, Kenya has the highest number of entries. Ghana and Uganda are represented by four clubs, two each in the men and women’s categories. Egypt and Nigeria have three while Tanzanza are represented by one women’s club.



The Standard Online