MARTIN VAN BEYNEN AND MADDISON NORTHCOTT





The happy couple pose together. MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ



Richie McCaw's father has appealed for people to respect his son's and future daughter-in-laws privacy as they prepare for the wedding in Wanaka.





The All Black great and his fiancee, Black Stick Gemma Flynn, are expected to tie the knot at a ceremony at The Olive Grove wedding venue in Wanaka on Saturday.



Don McCaw, who farms in the Hakataramea Valley and is staying at his son's house in Wanaka, told Stuff on Friday he hoped the couple's privacy would be respected.





A security guard patrols The Olive Grove in Wanaka on Friday, which is expected to host the McCaw/Flynn wedding this weekend. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



"It would be good if they could have some privacy. It's their day," he said.



He said he could not help further as it was all "being taken care of."





The expected venue for the McCaw/Flynn wedding this weekend, The Olive Grove in Wanaka. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



Don McCaw's comments are as close to an official confirmation the wedding will take place on Saturday in Wanaka as the public is likely to get at this stage. The magazine Woman's Day is believed to have exclusive rights to cover the wedding.



Security at The Olive Grove was clearly tight on Friday with guards at the gate and others patrolling the perimeter in a small ATV.



A large marquee has been erected at the property which has a landscaped area for wedding ceremonies and a stand of olive trees which allows for the bride to make a grand entrance down an aisle. The venue has stunning views of the mountains and lakes and has plenty of access for the buses which will ferry guests to the wedding.





All Blacks coach Steve Hansen arriving at Queenstown Airport from Christchurch on Friday afternoon. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



A cottage on the property can be used for the bridal party as a preparation area.



Earlier on Friday, security guards at the venue had said a wealthy, privacy-seeking Chinese businessman was the reason for tight security.



The ATV security guards told Stuff they were doing some maintenance for the owner but did not appear to know his name and one had a radio. They were patrolling a fence line at the back of The Olive Grove property which separates the venue from a stand of kanuka which is under a QE covenant. The track through the stand has been closed.



With a big smile on his face, one of the security men said a Chinese businessman who liked his privacy was the reason for a sign at the entrance closing the track going past the perimeter fence.



"You know how they like their privacy," he said.



The Chinese businessman appears yet another ruse to put the media off the track of the McCaw/Flynn nuptials.





Gemma Flynn took part in Say Yes To The Dress Australia as part of her wedding preparations.



All Blacks coach, Steve Hansen, who arrived at Queenstown Airport about 3pm on Friday, appears to have played the game as well.



"There is no wedding this weekend. I'm not even going to a wedding," he said as he entered Queenstown with his partner.



He later got into a silver Audi and, with his family and dog in tow, headed straight for Wanaka.



McCaw and Flynn, who have been an item since 2013, got engaged in Wanaka almost exactly a year ago.



Flynn shared a photo of a romantic lake-side picnic spot on social media, and of a hike up Roy Peak in the pre-wedding buildup as the picturesque town appeared to be in full swing preparing for the big day.



The Olive Grove owner John Blennerhassett said the venue was booked out "months ago" for a wedding this weekend, but he could not say for whom.



"I certainly haven't heard of it being for a McCaw wedding but maybe my wife booked them in and didn't tell me," he said.



Their clients were "very happy to know they were confidential about who was getting married there", Blennerhassett said.



"It's got to be somewhere around here", he said. "It's a beautiful area."



The big question of Flynn's dress choice is still up in the air after audiences were left hanging in her recent episode of Say Yes to the Dress.



Flynn appeared on the show and tried a number of dresses on at a bridal store in Sydney watched over by her two cousins, her best friend, and her mum.



She said on the show she would spend a hefty $6000 to $8000 on the gown, but was modest about her choice in husband.



"My fiance is Richie McCaw, he used to play a little bit of rugby but now he's actually a commercial pilot.



"We met at a Black Sticks/All Blacks function in Hamilton and I was heading off to the Olympics, so I didn't think anything more of it.



"A couple of days later I received a message and he just said, 'Nice to meet you and good luck in London', and we just started talking from there."



Speculation of a possible ceremony last weekend was shut down when McCaw appeared in public without a wedding band.



Stuff