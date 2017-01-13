Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India a huge contender to win medal in 2018 Hockey WC: Christopher Ruhr

NEW DELHI: German international Christopher Ruhr, who is one of the highest paid players of Hockey India League (HIL) feels that the current Indian team's chances of a podium finish at the 2018 World Cup is bright.



"I think India and Argentina developed most of all big hockey nations over the past 2-3 years. I like the style India plays and I think they are a huge contester on winning an Olympic medal in 2020. Also a medal at the World Cup in 2018 - especially because the World Cup takes place in India and the crowds in India are always amazing, which gives the home team another percentage point in motivation," said Ruhr, who was roped in for a whopping $75,000 by MS Dhoni-owned Ranchi Rays.

