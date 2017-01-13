



KUALA LUMPUR: K. Dharmaraj (pic) has a proven track record in coaching.





He guided Malaysia to win the men’s Junior Asia Cup for the first time in Kuala Lumpur in 2012. A year later, he helped Malaysia finish a creditable fourth spot in the 16-nation Junior World Cup in New Delhi.



Now he’s ready for his next challenge – to help the national women’s team finish in the top two of the World League Round Two, which begins at the Tun Razak Stadium here tomorrow.



And it’s one challenge he relishes.



“I have done it before and I can do it again. My challenge now is to help the women’s team put up a strong challenge against stronger teams in the tournament,” said Dharmaraj.



“Sunday will be exactly one year I’ve been in charge of the women’s team ... and I aim to be the first coach to help Malaysia reach the World League Semi-Finals.”



National womens hockey coach K. Dharmaraj.



The top two teams from the eight-team tournament will advance to the World League Semi-Finals – either in Brussels, Belgium (June 21-July 2) or Johannesburg, South Africa (July 8-22).



World No. 21 Malaysia are the third highest-ranked team in the tournament after No. 15 Italy and No. 16 Ireland.



Malaysia are in Group B with Ireland, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong while Group A comprises Italy, Wales, Thailand and Singapore.



Dharmaraj believes he has the players to achieve their target.



“I have named the best 18 players for the tournament and they have vowed to give their best in every match ... they’ve trained really hard for the tournament,” he said.



“We have played against stronger teams ... like world No. 5 New Zealand in Auckland last month and my girls did well to beat them 1-0.



“I have faith in my players and I believe they will give their best to finish in the top two.”



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal is also confident that the team can finish in the top two.



“We have faith in Dharmaraj ... the women’s team have made progress and are not afraid of facing teams from Europe, like Ireland and Italy,” said Subahan after receiving mock cheques of RM100,000 from Tenaga Nasional general manager Datuk Omar Sidek and RM30,000 from DG Securities director Seniljit Singh for the World League Round Two tournament.



The Star of Malaysia