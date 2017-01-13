English National Schools Indoor Super 6s Finals
Ipswich School (blue) vs Whitgift School in the U16 Boy's final at the National Indoor Championships at the NIA Arena, Birmingham
This weekend sees the first national finals of the year with the Schools Super 6s finals. The Girls event takes place at Bromsgrove School, the Boys at Whitgift School. The U16 tournaments take place on Friday 13 & Saturday 14 January and the U18s on Saturday 14 January & Sunday 15 January.
Details of qualifiers are below. Click on Pool headings to see match schedules and results which will be added during the event.
You can also follow the action on twitter, use the hashtag #super6s
Girls Competition
Under 16 – POOL A
Midlands 2 – Malvern
North 2 – Egglescliffe
West 1 – Kings Bruton
South 2 – St George’s
East 1 – Kent
Under 16 – POOL B
Midlands 1 – Repton
North 2 – Ripon Grammar
West 2 – Millfield
South 1 – Cranleigh
East 2 – Haileybury
Under 18 – POOL C
East 2 – The Perse
North 1 – Queen Ethelburga’s
West 2 – Dean Close
Midlands 2 – Malvern
South 1 – Cranleigh
Under 18 – POOL D
East 1 – Framlingham
North 2 – Hymers
West 1 – Millfield
Midlands 1 – Repton
South 2 – Beaconsfield High
Boys Competition
Under 16 – POOL A
South 2 – King Edward VI , Southampton
East 1 – Ipswich
Midlands 1 – Repton
West 2 – Dean Close
North 1 – Altrincham Grammar
Under 16 – POOL B
South 1 – Whitgift
East 2 – Bishops Stortford
Midlands 2 – Trent
West 1 – Millfield
North 2 – QEGS Wakefield
Under 18 – POOL C
South 1 – Whitgift
Midlands 2 – Oakham
West 2 – Dean Close
East 1 – Ipswich
North 2 – Egglescliffe
Under 18 – POOL D
South 2 – Kingston Grammar
Midlands 1 – Repton
West 1 – Queens Taunton
East 2 – The Perse
England Hockey Board Media release