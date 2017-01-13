

Ipswich School (blue) vs Whitgift School in the U16 Boy's final at the National Indoor Championships at the NIA Arena, Birmingham



This weekend sees the first national finals of the year with the Schools Super 6s finals. The Girls event takes place at Bromsgrove School, the Boys at Whitgift School. The U16 tournaments take place on Friday 13 & Saturday 14 January and the U18s on Saturday 14 January & Sunday 15 January.





Details of qualifiers are below. Click on Pool headings to see match schedules and results which will be added during the event.



You can also follow the action on twitter, use the hashtag #super6s



Girls Competition

Under 16 – POOL A

Midlands 2 – Malvern

North 2 – Egglescliffe

West 1 – Kings Bruton

South 2 – St George’s

East 1 – Kent



Under 16 – POOL B

Midlands 1 – Repton

North 2 – Ripon Grammar

West 2 – Millfield

South 1 – Cranleigh

East 2 – Haileybury



Under 18 – POOL C

East 2 – The Perse

North 1 – Queen Ethelburga’s

West 2 – Dean Close

Midlands 2 – Malvern

South 1 – Cranleigh



Under 18 – POOL D

East 1 – Framlingham

North 2 – Hymers

West 1 – Millfield

Midlands 1 – Repton

South 2 – Beaconsfield High



Boys Competition

Under 16 – POOL A

South 2 – King Edward VI , Southampton

East 1 – Ipswich

Midlands 1 – Repton

West 2 – Dean Close

North 1 – Altrincham Grammar



Under 16 – POOL B

South 1 – Whitgift

East 2 – Bishops Stortford

Midlands 2 – Trent

West 1 – Millfield

North 2 – QEGS Wakefield



Under 18 – POOL C

South 1 – Whitgift

Midlands 2 – Oakham

West 2 – Dean Close

East 1 – Ipswich

North 2 – Egglescliffe



Under 18 – POOL D

South 2 – Kingston Grammar

Midlands 1 – Repton

West 1 – Queens Taunton

East 2 – The Perse



England Hockey Board Media release