WA men and NSW women take out gold



Holly MacNeil







Wollongong, NSW – In a case of deja vu, both the U21 men’s and U21 women’s Australian Indoor Championship finals went to shoot-out today, with the WA men and NSW women coming away victorious at the Illawarra Stadium in Wollongong.





In the U21 men’s Indoor Australian Championships, the WA men held on to the form they’ve been boasting for the entire competition to take out the Championship over home team NSW.



WA began the game chasing NSW after Paul Counsell gave NSW an early lead with a field goal five minutes into the game. WA weren’t about to let the home team come through with the win though, with their competition in the lead up to the final seeing them win seven game and draw one.



It was Hayden Vaitekenas who came through for WA, landing his own field goal 12 minutes into the game. That was where the goals ended for both teams, with the remaining 28 minutes of play seeing eleven penalty corners go unconverted.



The final score meant one thing; a shoot-out would decide the Championship. New South Wales were up first, and it was a miss for Thomas Miotto. WA‘s Andrew Vaitekenas also missed, as did NSW’s Brady Anderson.







It was on the fourth shot of the match that WA came shining through, Matt Tate scoring a beauty of a shot past defender James Doherty. NSW needed the next shot to go in to keep their chance of the Championship alive, but it wasn’t to be as defender Cameron Hyde saved his third, securing the victory for WA.



Rounding out the men’s competition, the ACT finished in third position, 2016 silver medallists QLD finished fourth, while defending champions VIC finished in fifth place.



In the women’s competition, WA were off to a fantastic start with Chloe Carter scoring a field goal in the fourth minute. The team from WA had another seven forced opportunities at goal, but they couldn’t manage to convert. For NSW, after eight shots on penalty corner they came through with the goods with only a minute to go in the game, Kelsey Hughes scored a penalty corner goal levelling the score and take the Championship to a shoot-out.



After leading for the majority of the game, WA couldn’t hold on to the shoot-out to win the Championship, with NSW’s Jessica Watterson and Rachel Divall both scoring in the shoot-out and allowing NSW to retain the Championships which they also won in 2016. WA moved up the ranks one place from last year, claiming the silver, while VIC finished third, ACT fourth and QLD in fifth position.







As some consolation for the WA women, Chloe Carter was presented with the awards for both the Player of the Final and the Top Goal Scorer of the tournament.



With the U21’s Championships over, attention turns to the Under 13 Carnival which begin today and runs until Sunday, 15 January.



Supported by Destination Wollongong, Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association, the University of Wollongong and Hockey NSW, the Indoor Festival of Hockey is a three-week extravaganza of indoor hockey, showcasing the best players in the country at Open, Under 21, Under 18, Under 15 and Under 13 level.



Now in the second year of an initial two-year agreement, more than 1000 participants, spectators and volunteers will be involved over the next three weeks.



Anyone visiting Wollongong for the Indoor Festival of Hockey over the next three weeks is encouraged to visit the Visit Wollongong website for information and ideas of what to see and do.



Hockey Australia thanks all of its partners and the outstanding team of volunteers and officials for their great work at the Indoor Festival of Hockey.



Final standings – Women’s U21’s Indoor Australian Championships



1. NSW (champions)

2. WA (silver)

3. VIC (bronze)

4. ACT

5. QLD



Award Winners - Women’s Open Indoor Australian Championships

Top scorer: Chloe Carter (WA) (14 goals)

Player of the Tournament: Madeleine Murphy (VIC)

Player of the Final: Chloe Carter (WA)



Final Standings – Men’s U21’s Indoor Australian Championships



1. WA (champions)

2. NSW (silver)

3. ACT (bronze)

4. QLD

5. VIC



Award Winners - Men's U21’s Indoor Australian Championships

Top scorer: Benjamin Andaloro (NSW) (15 goals)

Player of the Tournament: Jake Staines (ACT)

Player of the Final: Cameron Hyde (WA)



Indoor Festival of Hockey schedule - remaining events

13-15 January: U13 Indoor Australian Carnival (boys & girls)

17-21 January: U18 Indoor Australian Championships (boys & girls)

21-25 January: U15 Indoor Australian Championships (boys & girls)



Spectator entry

Entry to the Illawarra Hockey Centre is free of charge.



Hockey Australia media release