Black Sticks Men push forward with new squad

Published on Friday, 13 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 51
Photo: www.photosport.nz

The Black Sticks Men have retained plenty of experience along with some exciting young prospects in the 2017 National Squad.



The 23 strong squad is led by four players who have amassed more than 200 tests caps in Simon Child (274), Shea McAleese (243), Nick Haig (200) and Arun Panchia (205) with plenty of experience alongside them.

Canterbury defender David Brydon and Auckland striker Kim Kingstone are new faces having been named to the National Squad for the first time.

Twelve players in the new group competed for the Black Sticks at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games while the remaining two spots will be filled in the coming months bringing the squad up to 25 athletes.

Hockey New Zealand High Performance Director Terry Evans said it was great to carry through the core of last year’s Olympic squad.

“We’ve named a strong squad and are confident they can continue to progress as a group and achieve great things,” he said.

“It’s great to have the commitment of the senior guys and will be exciting to watch several of the young players evolve with more time in the black shirt.”

Following the departure of Colin Batch, recruitment for a new head coach is currently in progress with an appointment hoped to be named as soon as possible.

2017 BLACK STICKS MEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

2

Cory BENNETT

North Harbour

Defender

25

44

3

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Defender

20

3

13

Marcus CHILD

Auckland

Midfielder

25

94

6

Simon CHILD

Auckland

Striker

28

274

1

James COUGHLAN

North Harbour

Midfielder

26

76

15

George ENERSEN

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

25

19

4

Nick HAIG

Canterbury

Defender

29

200

9

Blair HILTON

Capital

Midfielder

27

167

29

Hugo INGLIS

Southern

Striker

25

186

27

Stephen JENNESS

Capital

Striker

26

171

8

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

24

11

10

Kim KINGSTONE

Auckland

Striker

22

7

20

Devon MANCHESTER

Auckland

Goalkeeper

27

94

25

Shea McALEESE

Central

Defender

32

243

30

George MUIR

North Harbour

Midfielder

22

57

24

Arun PANCHIA

Auckland

Defender

27

205

14

Jared PANCHIA

Auckland

Striker

23

55

31

Hayden PHILLIPS

Central

Midfielder

18

23

7

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

26

41

21

Kane RUSSELL

Southern

Defender

24

91

11

Jacob SMITH

Capital

Striker

25

62

22

Blair TARRANT

Southern

Defender

26

162

17

Nic WOODS

Midlands

Defender

21

60

2017 BLACK STICKS MEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

Rob CREFFIER

Central

Midfielder

Nick ELDER

North Harbour

Midfielder

Cam HAYDE

Canterbury

Striker

Jonty KEANEY

Auckland

Striker

Sam LANE

Canterbury

Striker

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

Leo MITAI-WELLS

Midlands

Striker

Dominic NEWMAN

Canterbury

Midfielder

Brad READ

Capital

Defender

Aidan SARIKAYA

Midlands

Midfielder

Mac WILCOX

Central

Striker


Hockey New Zealand Media release

