

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Black Sticks Men have retained plenty of experience along with some exciting young prospects in the 2017 National Squad.





The 23 strong squad is led by four players who have amassed more than 200 tests caps in Simon Child (274), Shea McAleese (243), Nick Haig (200) and Arun Panchia (205) with plenty of experience alongside them.



Canterbury defender David Brydon and Auckland striker Kim Kingstone are new faces having been named to the National Squad for the first time.



Twelve players in the new group competed for the Black Sticks at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games while the remaining two spots will be filled in the coming months bringing the squad up to 25 athletes.



Hockey New Zealand High Performance Director Terry Evans said it was great to carry through the core of last year’s Olympic squad.



“We’ve named a strong squad and are confident they can continue to progress as a group and achieve great things,” he said.



“It’s great to have the commitment of the senior guys and will be exciting to watch several of the young players evolve with more time in the black shirt.”



Following the departure of Colin Batch, recruitment for a new head coach is currently in progress with an appointment hoped to be named as soon as possible.



2017 BLACK STICKS MEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



2 Cory BENNETT North Harbour Defender 25 44 3 David BRYDON Canterbury Defender 20 3 13 Marcus CHILD Auckland Midfielder 25 94 6 Simon CHILD Auckland Striker 28 274 1 James COUGHLAN North Harbour Midfielder 26 76 15 George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 25 19 4 Nick HAIG Canterbury Defender 29 200 9 Blair HILTON Capital Midfielder 27 167 29 Hugo INGLIS Southern Striker 25 186 27 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 26 171 8 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 24 11 10 Kim KINGSTONE Auckland Striker 22 7 20 Devon MANCHESTER Auckland Goalkeeper 27 94 25 Shea McALEESE Central Defender 32 243 30 George MUIR North Harbour Midfielder 22 57 24 Arun PANCHIA Auckland Defender 27 205 14 Jared PANCHIA Auckland Striker 23 55 31 Hayden PHILLIPS Central Midfielder 18 23 7 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 26 41 21 Kane RUSSELL Southern Defender 24 91 11 Jacob SMITH Capital Striker 25 62 22 Blair TARRANT Southern Defender 26 162 17 Nic WOODS Midlands Defender 21 60

2017 BLACK STICKS MEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME REGION



POSITION Rob CREFFIER Central Midfielder Nick ELDER North Harbour Midfielder Cam HAYDE Canterbury Striker Jonty KEANEY Auckland Striker Sam LANE Canterbury Striker Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender Leo MITAI-WELLS Midlands Striker Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Midfielder Brad READ Capital Defender Aidan SARIKAYA Midlands Midfielder Mac WILCOX Central Striker



Hockey New Zealand Media release