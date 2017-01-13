By BRIAN YONGA





Sliders' Ndombela Sikwatta (left) vies for the ball with Telkom Orange captain Betsy Ommala during their Africa Cup of Club Championship Group A match at City Park Stadium on January 12, 2017. Orange won 4-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange will Friday afternoon lock horns with Heartland of Nigeria in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Club Championship at the City Park Stadium.





The other women's semi-final clash will be an all-West African clash pitting Kada Queens of Nigeria against Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



Orange, who are eyeing a record ninth title, will renew rivals with Heartland, whom they beat 3-1 during the group stages of the 2015 edition at the Olympic Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.



Heartland have won the continental title twice including a 2010 win over Nigeria in Accra, Ghana.



Orange captain Tracy Karanja believes it will be a real battle to reach the final but is confident her teammates can make use of home soil to triumph.



"The real competition starts now and we have got to be on top of our game. We have improved with each game and I think we have what it takes to reach the final and defend the title," Karanja told Daily Nation Sport.



Heartland finished second in Pool B after they drew 3-3 with GRA on Thursday in their final pool match to finish on eight points, two behind pool leaders GRA. Heartland recovered from three goals down to secure the point they needed to sail through.



Their win locked out Ghana Police who finished on seven points and were placed third. Police had beaten Dar Ladies 10-0 in their last pool match Thursday.



Orange on the other hand topped Pool A with 12 points after winning all their four pool matches. Orange thrashed counterparts Sliders 4-0 in their last preliminary match Thursday.



A brace from veteran striker Jackline Mwangi, Maureen Okumu and Audrey Omaido gave the champions another emphatic win.



Mwangi is expected to lead the attack supported by Okumu, who has impressed in the tournament with her marauding runs and link-up play.



Omaido, who leads the scoring charts with seven goals alongside Elizabeth Opuko of GRA with seven goals, will also be part of the three-pronged Orange attack.



In the other last four, GRA, who are eyeing their maiden continental crown, will be favourites to reach the final against the Nigerians who are in to their maiden semi-final appearance.



Opuko, who also turns out for the national team, will be seeking to extend her good scoring form in the competition. The Ghanians won bronze in the last edition.



Queens, who finished second in Pool A, have impressed on their debut in the competition and will be out to upset their highly fancied opponents.

The men's semi-finals will be played on Saturday.



FRIDAY'S FIXTURES

Women's semis



Orange v Heartland - 2.15pm, GRA v Kada Queens- 6.45pm



