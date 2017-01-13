Champions dump compatriots out of Club Championship





Sliders' Ndombela Sikwatta (left) vies for the ball with Telkom Orange captain Betsy Ommala during their Africa Cup of Club Championship Group A match at City Park Stadium on January 12, 2017. Orange won 4-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Sliders on Thursday bowed out of the Africa Cup of Club Championship after falling 4-0 to compatriots and champions Telkom Orange at City Park Stadium.





Orange, who had already qualified for the semi-finals with a match to spare, finished top of Pool A with 12 points after four wins.



Two goals from veteran striker Jackline Mwangi and one each from Maureen Okumu and Audery Omaido maintained the eight-time champions' 100 percent record in the continental showpiece.



The result ended Sliders' hopes of reaching the semi-finals. The 1999 winners had to beat Orange 8-0 to reach the semis but it proved to be a herculean task as they bowed out after finishing fourth in the pool.



Orange progressed alongside Nigeria's Kadu Queens, who finished second in the group.



In another Pool A match, Sharkia from Egypt secured their first win of the tournament after they hammered Ugandan side Weatherhead 6-1.



Orange captain Tracy Karanja believes the semi-finals will be a real test but remains optimistic they can go all the way to the final.



"We have gotten better with each game but the job is only half done. The battle has only just began and we need to be at our very best to reach the final," Karanja said.



Cynthia Onyango, who was restored in goal by Orange coach Jos Openda, was barely tested as the champions cruised to another comfortable result in the competition.



In Pool B, the 2015 finalists Ghana Police thrashed Dar Ladies 10-0 to enhance their chances of advancing to the last four. Cecilia Amoako scored a hat-trick in the lop-sided encounter.



Internationals Nafisatu Umaru and Martha Sarfoa grabbed a brace each with Lydia Nkansah, Serwaa Boakwy and Queensilla Agyemang also getting their names on the scoresheet.



The women's semi-finals will be played on Friday while the men will be play their last four matches on Saturday with the finals set for Sunday.



Daily Nation