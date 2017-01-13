

Scotland women v Spain



Scotland’s senior women were punished by clinical finishing in the third test match of four away to Spain. The Scots put in another good performance against their Spanish hosts, but lapses in concentration cost the team against a ruthless Spain side who ran out 3-1 victors.





Scotland got off to an attacking start and were dominating the opening stages of the game. Some slick play by Heather Howie won her side the first penalty corner of the contest. It was Spain who profited from it however; a quick break out from the corner ended with the ball in the back of Scotland’s net to make it 1-0 to Spain. Scotland played some impressive hockey but Spain maintained their lead in the fast and furious first quarter.



Scotland were forced to defend early doors in the second quarter. Goalkeeper Nikki Cochrane made a great save but Spain were awarded a dubious penalty corner, which was defended well to keep the score at 1-0. As the second quarter drew to a close Spain made the most of their pressure and scored a screamer of a reverse stick shot into the bottom corner. 2-0.



A strong start from Spain in the second half saw them make it 3-0 within two minutes of the game restarting. Soon after, half time substitute Lucy Camlin was called into action again with an impressive double save.



After the third goal Scotland defended much better and enjoyed the majority of possession. They threatened from a quickly taken corner; a swift exchange gave Bex Condie an opportunity to shoot at goal, but the shot was blocked and the danger cleared.



In the fourth quarter Scotland again enjoyed good possession but Spain were always a threat, prompting some excellent saves from Camlin.



The Scots were on the hunt to pull one back and they were eventually rewarded for their efforts. Some good build up saw Amy Brodie demonstrate some great strength on the ball to win a corner. The quickly taken corner resulted in a Jen Eadie screamer after great play between Katie Robertson and Sarah Robertson. Eadie worked well to create space in the D and unleashed a shot into the roof of the net. 3-1.



The game came to an end at 3-1 to Spain and the final meeting between the two will take place tomorrow lunch time.



Scotland Women’s Head Coach, Gordon Shepherd, said: “There wasn’t a quarter we played badly in. The biggest disappointment is not maintaining our performance for the full match. We dominated the possession and territory but it’s a few lapses in concentration that cost us.



“With selection in mind for World League 2 we’re looking for a good team performance in the last game tomorrow.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release