Richie McCaw clipped the wings of an Australian paparazzi agency who hired a plane to try to take footage of the All Black great's wedding to Gemma Flynn.





A light aircraft from Wanaka had been hired by Australian paparazzi agency Mendes Media on Saturday to take shots of the wedding from the sky.



Just moments before the wedding was due to take place and the flight route disclosed by the agency, the company unceremoniously cancelled the booking.





Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn announced their engagement in January last year.



It is understood the agency is considering legal action against the airline for loss of earnings with an Auckland lawyer.



The move could be a show of solidarity from the South Island's aeronautical community and McCaw, a professional helicopter pilot.



Several heli-tour companies have declined media inquiries about flights over the area.



Strict security is in place around the venue, which is taking place at The Olive Grove.



Public relations guru Michelle Boag issued a statement to media on behalf of security firm Platform4 Group chief executive Aaron Colthurst that the use of "drones or any other aerial device" was banned above the wedding venue and a neighbouring property.



"This is a special day for Richie and Gemma and we ask that media please respect their privacy on this occasion," said Colthurst.

The couple are believed to have sold the rights to their wedding to a woman's magazine.



