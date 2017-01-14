MARTIN VAN BEYNEN





Gemma Flynn and fiance Richie McCaw in November 2016.



Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn have wed at a top-secret ceremony in Wanaka.





Kiwi rugby great Richie McCaw has married his partner Gemma Flynn in a top-secret ceremony in Wanaka.



The pair's union was made official about 3.30pm on Saturday. Three helicopters landed at the venue just after 4pm.



Guests started arriving at the Wanaka venue The Olive Grove early on Saturday afternoon, followed by McCaw himself just after 2pm. About 80 guests, including Steve Hansen, were picked up from Infinity Drive and Mt Aspiring College and arrived by bus.



The day began cloudy and windy, but looked to be improving at The Olive Grove, where a large marquee stood ready for the party. A ceremonial arch was erected near the tent and the word 'LOVE' was spelled out in large block white letters on the lawn.



Conditions were largely calm and sunny by the time the ceremony began, about 2.30pm. Security was tight at the Wanaka venue where a guard was watching over the track at the back of the property.





A helicopter arrives at the venue in Wanaka. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



Wedding guests were ferried to the luxury venue in yellow taxis with blacked-out windows that were stopped by security guards before entering.



One name that will not be on the list, however, is Dan Carter.



McCaw's old team-mate and long-time friend was not able to make the trip home due to playing commitments with the Racing Metro club.



"I don't even know if he got invited to the wedding, because he's that busy at the moment," the former All Black pivot's mum said.



Carter is listed to play for his club in a Champions Cup match against Leicester on Sunday (NZ time). The team plays again next weekend.



Bev Carter said she could relate to what the McCaw and Flynn families were going through in the lead-up to the wedding. There was intense media and public interest when her son married hockey star Honor Dillon in 2011.





Steve Hansen was among the guests brought by bus to the venue. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



"I was just reading [about McCaw's wedding] in The Press [on Saturday] - it sounded familiar."



Carter said she and husband Neville largely escaped the limelight in the build-up to the big day.



"We weren't involved in that, it was more the people organising the wedding. The bride's parents and family. I'm sure they found it hard."



COUNTDOWN TO THE BIG DAY



Wanaka wedding caterer Brent Makeham declined to comment when asked if his company was involved. He has catered for All Black weddings in Wanaka before, including Andrew Hore's 2008 nuptials.



Makeham previously said that Wanaka was the ideal place for a high-profile wedding, saying that "small towns can keep secrets".





There was a party at Rippon Vineyard last night. Were Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn celebrating with friends the night before their wedding? GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



Meanwhile, All Black Ben Smith was spotted popping over to visit McCaw at his home on Saturday morning, where security was also keeping out the sightseers.



McCaw and Flynn were believed to have held a pre-wedding party at the Rippon vineyard near the wedding venue on Friday night.



The party was still going strong towards midnight, a source, who asked for anonymity, said.





Wedding guests wait to board the bus to The Olive Grove. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



FATHER'S PLEA



McCaw's father appealed on Friday for people to respect his son and future daughter-in-law's privacy.



"It would be good if they could have some privacy. It's their day," said Don McCaw, who is staying at his son's house in Wanaka.



He said he could not help further as it was all "being taken care of".





Guests arrive at The Olive Grove by taxi on Saturday. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



THE VENUE



A cottage on the property can be used for the bridal party as a preparation area.



Earlier on Friday, security guards at the venue had said a wealthy, privacy-seeking Chinese businessman was the reason for tight security.



The ATV security guards said they were doing some maintenance for the owner but did not appear to know his name and one had a radio. They were patrolling a fence line at the back of The Olive Grove property, which separates the venue from a stand of kanuka under a QE covenant. The track through the stand has been closed.





The marquee for the wedding of Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn.



With a big smile on his face, one of the security men said the businessman who "liked his privacy" was the reason for a sign at the entrance closing the track going past the perimeter fence.



"You know how they like their privacy," he said.



The Chinese businessman appears yet another ruse to put the media off the track of the McCaw/Flynn nuptials.



Hansen, who arrived at Queenstown Airport about 3pm on Friday, appeared to be playing the game as well.



"There is no wedding this weekend. I'm not even going to a wedding," he said as he entered Queenstown with his partner.



He later got into a silver Audi and, with his family and dog in tow, headed straight for Wanaka.





Security is strong at the wedding venue as guards check taxis as they arrive with wedding guests. GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ



The Olive Grove owner John Blennerhassett said the venue was booked out "months ago" for a wedding this weekend, but he could not say for whom.



"I certainly haven't heard of it being for a McCaw wedding but maybe my wife booked them in and didn't tell me," he said.



Their clients were "very happy to know they were confidential about who was getting married there", Blennerhassett said.



"It's got to be somewhere around here", he said. "It's a beautiful area."





Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn celebrate the All Blacks' 2015 Rugby World Cup win together. DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES



The magazine Woman's Day is believed to have exclusive rights to cover the wedding.



THE DRESS



The big question of Flynn's dress choice is still up in the air after audiences were left hanging in her recent episode of Say Yes to the Dress.



Flynn appeared on the show and tried a number of dresses on at a Sydney bridal store as she was helped by her two cousins, her best friend, and her mum.





Gemma Flynn took part in Say Yes To The Dress Australia as part of her wedding preparations.



She said on the show she would spend a hefty $6000 to $8000 on the gown, but was modest about her choice in husband.