



Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India]: Uttar Pradesh Hockey on Friday scored a brilliant 3-1 win against Sports Authority of India in a Pool A encounter on Day 3 of the Hockey India 7th Sub Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Women) ‘A’ Division.





Though it was Sports Authority of India who took the lead with the first goal of the match coming in the 19th minute via field goal by Lanchenbi Chanu Khundrakpam, Uttar Pradesh Hockey fought back with subsequent goals in the 23rd, 32nd and 50th minute. While Yogita Bora scored two goals, Mumtaz Khan scored a goal to ensure their team walked away with three points.



In yet another closely fought match, Hockey Jharkhand beat Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 6-4. Maximum goals in this match came in the second half after Hockey Jharkhand took the lead of 1-0 going into half time.



Though Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy equalized in the 37th minute through a quick brace by Yogita Verma, Hockey Jharkhand’s Sangita Kumari scored back-to-back goals in the 38th and 42nd minute. She later bettered her performance with three more goals in the 49th, 54th and 65th minute.



Though Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy tried to come back into the game with a goal in the 61st and 66th minute, it was in vain.



Hockey Haryana showed class as they outclassed Hockey Gangpur- Odisha 4-2. Amandeep Kaur of Hockey Haryana starred in her team’s victory with two goals coming in the 15th and 61st minute while team captain Reet and Deepika scored a goal each in the 41st and 67th minute to ensure a win.



Jiwan Kishori Toppo was the lone scorer for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha with two back-to-back goals in the 27th and 32nd minute to her credit.



In the last game on Thursday, Hockey Chandigarh got the better of Hockey Patiala to take a three-point lead. Amrit Pal (43′) and Sonu (70′) starred in Hockey Chandigarh’s convincing 2-0 win against rivals Hockey Patiala in their Pool A encounter. Despite a goalless half time where both teams struggled to open the score, Hockey Chandigarh kept up their strong defence in the second half and tried different variations to earn a field goal followed by a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the game.



Meanwhile, in the final of the Hockey India 7th Sub Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Women) B Division Hockey Him beat Hockey Bhopal 6-1.



Hockey Him looked on top of their game right from the word go with their score reading 3-0 in the half time. Ankita Dahiya was the star performer for Hockey Him in the final with four successive goals in the 14th, 18th, 41st and 62nd minute.



Jyoti was the other goal scorer for the winning team with two goals in the 13th and 64th minute. Hockey Bhopal’s lone goal came in the 66th minute when Priyanka Dhakad converted a field goal.



In the bronze medal match, Hockey Coorg beat Hockey Madhya Bharat 3-1 to secure a podium finish. Hockey Coorg took an early lead with 7th minute goal by Rischika Thimmaiah B. Padmavathi S Madli and Kavya GS added to the score board with a goal each in the 38th and 69th minute. Divya Soni scored the lone goal for Hockey Madhya Bharat in the 64th minute.



