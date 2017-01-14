



To celebrate the 10th season of the Euro Hockey League, we will look back on some of the legends of the competition over the coming months, players who were at the centre of making it the world’s premier club hockey competition.





First up, we speak to Guillermo “Willy” Schickendantz, the Argentinean sharp-shooter who scored 20 goals in the competition, primarily in Club Egara colours, firing his way into EHL folklore with his mop of curly hair, flambouyant style and ability to score from anywhere.



Growing up in Cordoba, his was an unlikely rise. Indeed, he only started playing hockey in 1996 at the age of 17 with Cordoba Athletic Club, his “second home”. He initially played tennis until he was 15 and then rugby before settling on hockey – “my best choice”.



He learned quickly, doing well enough to be contacted by UD Taburiente in the Canary Islands and the Spanish league where he served notice of his abilities.



“In Argentina, I only played in Cordoba with my club or with the Cordoba regional selection. A synthetic grass field was only put into my club in 2003. That is why, for me, all the real growth in my hockey came in Taburiente.



“It was decisive for me to train there, especially learning the drag flick technique with Jorge Dabanch.”



Looking back on those times: “I was playing in a great place a very serious and professional club like Taburiente, scoring a lot of goals.



“But in the 2006/07 season, we went down to the second division. The club president told me: ‘Willy, you can go. You did a lot of things for Taburiente and a great job. If you have other options, take them!’



“At the same time, I received the call from Egara to play around the same time I heard the first season of the EHL was coming. It was incredible, a dream come true to play in such a big club competition.”



Due to injury, the EHL proved his first competitive game in the famous blue and white jersey. He wasted no time in scoring what ultimately proved the winner in a 3-2 success against Irish side Pembroke.



“The EHL is impossible to compare with anything like this. It's a tournament synonymous with hockey as a show. It's all for the players and the teams and the fans to be the stars. Everything is there to enjoy; a unique experience!



“I was very nervous [before the Pembroke game] but the team did well; I scored too so everything started better than I expected,” he said. “I think the EHL was where my romance with this amazing club started and began to open doors for everything that came after for me.”



He added another two goals in a win over Poland’s Pocztowiec Poznan but it was the KO16 when Egara and Schickendantz made their biggest impact, beating Bloemendaal 3-2 in one of the most famous ties of the opening season.



“It was really special for everybody for a lot of reasons. First, because the win was against one of the best teams in the world, not just European hockey. We played at home with so many fans enjoying this great moment.



“I scored two goals with my father and my first ever hockey coach were there watching the game; many things I will never forget.”



Their KO8 tie was easier, Willy firing home the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Saint Germain, putting them through to the FINAL4 in Rotterdam. Ultimately, they came unstuck against eventual champions UHC Hamburg and then missed out on bronze in a shoot-out against the host club.



Nonetheless, Schickendantz loved the spectacle of playing in front of a jam-packed stadium with the beats pumping and a feast of top class club hockey.



“Until that moment I had never played with my national team. I was not an international player and I did not have experience with so many people watching the games. It was an amazing hockey experience.



“Most of my teammates had played World Cups and Olympic Games. They were more accustomed to living something similar. I tried to enjoy it to the maximum.



“We were very close to going to the final and then, after the shoot-out, we were fourth. But, without a doubt, the prize was to be there.”



He continued to score many goals, passing the 100 goal mark in Spain’s Honor Division inside five seasons in 2009. He would also go on to help Club de Campo to silverware following his switch to the Madrid with Edi Tubau.



He was part of the Madrid squad’s first EHL entry when they reached the FINAL4 of the 2010/11 edition when they swept all the way to the final of the competition. At this stage, he was well established as the tournament’s top goalscorer with 20 to his name – he remains seventh on the all-time list.



“I scored a lot of goals and, without doubt, it has a very special place in my memory. In the EHL I was considered a star without having played any international matches. My Argentina selection was only because of what I was doing there. It’s impossible to forget and is among my best memories and always in my heart.



“Journalists, officials, fans of other clubs and, in general, the hockey people of Europe began to know me and to give their respect thanks to the EHL.”



He had trained for a while with the Italian national team with whom he was eligible due to family connections. But Argentina belatedly came calling when he was 33 when he made his debut at the Champions Challenge I in Quilmes.



He retained his place into the 2014 World Cup, winning bronze in the Hague.



“Of course, te EHL helped me; I think playing in Europe helped me in general. I scored more than 300 goals there and I learned the drag flick!



“But I respect the moments and processes that got me to that point. The moment arrived at 33 and maybe if I had been in the national team before then, I would never have been able to play the EHL.



“That's why I'm very happy. I have been able to enjoy the EHL and my sports career in Europe and I have also enjoyed playing for Argentina coming third in the world.”



