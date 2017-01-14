

I got it: Terengganu’s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (left) reaching for the ball as KLHC defender Mohamad Izad Hakimi closes in during the Charity Shield match at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium yesterday. The match ended 2-2. — ZABIDI TUSIN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: It looks like Terengganu can forget about making a clean sweep of all four titles at stake in this year’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) made sure of that when they clinched the Charity Shield title for the fourth straight time with a 6-5 sudden death penalty shootout win over the east coast team at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.



The teams were tied at 2-2 after regulation time.



KLHC took the lead off a Muhd Noor Faeez Ibrahim penalty corner goal in the 31st minute. But, just three minutes later, Terengganu equalised through a Faizal Saari field goal.



KLHC regained the lead in the 51st minute with a field goal by Pakistan’s Muhammad Umar Bhutta, but again Terengganu hit back.



And their equaliser came just five minutes later, through South Korean Jang Jong-hyun off a penalty corner.



That forced the match to be decided on penalties.



After the first five mandatory penalties, the score stood at 4-4.



Then came the sudden death shootout.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin netted for Terengganu and Muhd Samsul did the same for KLHC. The score was now 5-5.



Muhd Firhan Ashaari then failed with his attempt for Terengganu. And that set the stage for Mohd Syamin Mohd Yusof to be the hero for KLHC.



He duly delivered.



This is the third straight time that Terengganu have lost in the Charity Shield match. Last year, they lost 2-1, also to KLHC.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar was thrilled to bits with the win, especially since Terengganu had thrashed them 7-2 in the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy on Monday.



“This win is a timely boost to our morale and confidence as we now chase after the Premier Division and TNB Cup (overall title),” said Ahmad.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh attributed their defeat to his men converting only one of the nine penalty corners they earned.



“This is a good lesson to my players ... that they cannot afford to muff chances.



“Playing four matches in five days (including in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy) also took a toll on my players,” he said.



In other Premier Division matches, Maybank struggled to edge minnows Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT 3-2, Tenaga Nasional trounced TNB-Thunderbolt 6-1 and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) outplayed Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 5-0.



The Star of Malaysia