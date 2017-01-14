Butali, Kenya Police are all eyeing final spot



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Africa Cup Championship at City Park. Kenya Butali Sugar Zack Aura(l) with the ball as Niger Fliger Manman give chase when they played Africa Cup Championship at City Park. ON 11/01/2017 PHOTO; JENIPHER WACHIE



Hosts Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police will be seeking a Kenyan affair in the final of the hockey Africa Cup for Club Championships when they play their respective semi-final matches this evening at City Park. The home boys have a chance to ensure that Africa's coveted men's trophy remains here by winning their semis ties and securing an all-Kenyan final.





The two sides will also be out to end Egyptian dominance of Africa's men's club hockey. Since the inception of the games in 1988 only Kenya's disbanded Armed Forces snatched the gong in 1998 while all other editions were won by Egypt clubs. Since then the Kenyan men have failed to make a mark often settling for bronze.



Butali lock horns with defending champions Eastern Company of Egypt at 5.15pm in the first semis encounter, before Police wrestle Ghana Police at 7.30pm. Police and Butali avoided an early confrontation after finishing second in pool A and B respectively.



This edition has been very competitive with a mix of upsets and surprises. The high level of the competition also claimed the scalp of 23-time winners Sharkia, who failed to reach the semis. It will be the first time in 26 years that the Egyptian club will not be in the final.



Butali, who shook off a slow start to their campaign to seal a semi-finals berth will have to be at their best so as to down Eastern Company who are hopeful of retaining their trophy. They will be banking on services of Zack Aura, Emmanuel Simiyu, Frank Wanangwe and Barnabas Odhiambo.



Butali stand-in coach Meshack Senge wants his charges to go for early goals so as to destabilise their opponents' game plan. "Egyptians are good dribblers and lethal in short corners. If we ensure that they don't enjoy the two aspects and also utilize our chances then we can surely advance," Senge said.



The second semi-final will see Kenya Police play against Ghana Police. The law enforcers are both targeting their maiden crown. Kenya Police captain Brian Saina said that they will have to be at their best and read the opponent's game.



"We will have to watch their pace and avoid any lapses in defence because the game might just be decided by one chance."



The Standard Online