By Elizabeth Mburugu





Orange Telkom congratulates each other after scoring against Nigeria Kada Queens when they played Africa Cup Championship at City Park yesterda, on 07/01/2017



Continental champions Telkom Orange are one match away from retaining their hockey Africa Cup for Club Championships women’s title.





The African queens trounced former titleholders Heartland of Nigeria 7-0 in a lopsided semi-finals tie played yesterday at City Park Stadium.



Veteran striker Jackline Mwangi once again starred for Orange netting a hat-trick. International Lilian Aura got his name on the score sheet with a brace while Audrey Omaido and Betsy Ommala scored one goal each for the champions.



Orange coach Jos Openda said he was impressed with what his charges had achieved so far but wants them to remain focused so they can complete the job. "We dominated today’s match but that doesn’t mean that we are safe, our work is not done yet and until we have defended our title the fight is still on,” Openda said.



Openda went for a strong attack starting veteran Mwangi, Omaido, Maureen Okumu who combined well who pressed deeper into Heartland’s territory. Okumu won her team a penalty corner in the sixth minute but Mwangi was unable to score from Omaido’s dragged shot.



Orange were awarded a penalty two minutes later after a foul on Okumu but Ommala sent the ball wide denying her side an early goal. Orange squandered two more short corners before they eventually got it right in the 20th minute when Mwangi converted a short corner.



Two minutes later, Okumu outwitted Heartland defence to set up Omaido who blasted past Heartland goalkeeper Patricia Uzuegbu. Ommala beat two players Heartland players in 25th before she passed to Mwangi, who beat the onrushing Uzuegbu.



Mwangi could have sealed a hat-trick at the half-hour mark but her shot hit the side bar.



The first half ended with the eight-time champions holding on to a 3-0 lead and goalkeeper Cynthia Akinyi untested.



On resumption, Mwangi slotted in her third in the in the 37th minute to make it 4-0. Ommala redeemed herself in the 45th minute while Aura scored her first and second in the 64th and 69th minutes to give her side a well deserved victory. Orange will play the winner of the tie between Ghana Revenue Authority and Nigeria's Kada Queens.



Kenya’s second representative Sliders beat Wananchi of Uganda 3-0 to finish a distant seventh. Gilly Okumu scored twice while Lorraine Nondi hit the board once for the former holders. Sliders, who won the continental gong on their first appearance in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe failed to shine finishing fourth in group A.



