By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Orange players applaud their fans after their semi-final match against Heartland of Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Club Championship at City Park Stadium on January 13, 2017. Orange won won 7-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange on Friday cruised into the final of the Africa Cup of Club Championship after thrashing Nigeria's Heartland 7-0 at the City Park Stadium.





A hat-trick from veteran striker Jackline Mwangi set up the eight-time champions on their way to a comfortable win in the lop-sided encounter. Lilian Aura grabbed a brace with Betsy Ommala and Audrey Omaido also getting on the scoresheet.



Orange are now one win away from winning Africa's elite hockey club title for a record ninth time, and their fifth in a row.



The 19-time national women's league champions will now take on the winner of the semi-final between Ghana Revenue Authority and Kada Queens (Nigeria), which was due to played later Friday.



Orange coach Jos Openda is confident his team will win Sunday's final as they chase more history in the competition.



"We were totally dominant from the onset and I am pleased we did not concede. The ladies are fired up to finish the job on Sunday and we will not rest until we retain the title," Openda told Saturday Nation Sport.



Openda started with the three-pronged attack with Maureen Okumu, Omaido and Mwangi upfront. The trio combined to create Orange's first chance just six minutes into the match under the scorching sun at City Park.



Okumu won her team a short corner but Mwangi was unable to score from Omaido's dragged shot.



Orange were awarded a penalty flick two minutes later after Okumu was fouled as she was just about to score. However, Ommala sent the penalty wide.

Orange wasted two more short corners before they eventually went ahead in the 20th minute after Mwangi finished off Omaido's corner.



Two minutes later, Okumu weaved into the Heartland defence and set up Omaido, who fired past Heartland keeper Patricia Uzuegbu.



A sweeping move in the 25th minute saw Ommala beat two players before she passed to Mwangi, who beat the onrushing Uzuegbu.



Mwangi, who proved to be a menace in the Nigerian defence, almost grabbed a hat-trick at the half-hour mark but her shot hit the post as the visitors survived.



The half ended with Heartland failing to register any goal scoring chance with Orange keeper Cynthia Onyango a mere spectator.



Mwangi got her third of the match two minutes after the restart after following up on Omaido's saved shot.



Heartland, who have won the title twice, were subdued in the second half offering little in attack.



Three more goals followed before the final whistle including a beauty from Aura with the Kenya international dribbling past three Heartland players before firing past Uzuegbu.



Earlier, Sliders secured seventh place after they beat Uganda's Wananchi 3-0 in a seeding match. Gilly Okumu scored a brace with Lorraine Nondi adding the other to give the 1999 champions victory. Wananchi finished eighth.



Dar Ladies from Tanzania edged out Weatherhead 1-0 to finish in ninth place as the Ugandans ended the tourney in last place.



The competition ends Sunday.



Daily Nation