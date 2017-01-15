



Bromac Kelburne’s Rory Kerr and Lee Morton, pictured, have been named in the Scottish men’s panel as they begin preparations this week for their bid to try and qualify for the 2018 World Cup.





They are part of a panel that will play Russia on Sunday, Monday and Tursday in Spain as part of their build-up to World League Round 2 in Stormont, Ireland.



Indeed, it’s a big year for Scotland’s men’s team as the team will also compete in August to qualify for the Commonwealth Games when they play at EuroHockey Championship II held in Glasgow.



Derek Forsyth, Scotland’s head coach, said: “This is the start of our build up towards World League 2 and the games against Russia will be a good test. The squad is looking forward to the challenges ahead throughout 2017. Our main aim is to ensure our participation in the Commonwealth Games Gold Coast in 2018.”



Kerr and Morton were both part of the Kelburne panel that came close to qualifying for the EHL KO16 with a win over Dinamo Kazan and a big tussle with Atletic Terrassa in ROUND1 last October.



Their club currently leads the Scottish standings by five points but has played two more games than closest rivals Grange who provide Cammy Fraser and Duncan Riddell to the Scottish side.



It is a diverse squad with three Surbiton players – Nick Parkes, Wiliam Marshall and sharp-shooter Alan Forsyth – part of a group of six plying their trade in England. There are also inclusion from Dusseldorf, Klipper and Nurnburger clubs in Germany and Dutch sides Qui Vive and Schaerweijde.



Former Banbridge player Ben Cosgrove is also included for his first caps having previously played with the Irish Under-21 side in 2014 in their win in the second tier of the European Championships.



Euro Hockey League media release