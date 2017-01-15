by Aftar Singh





On fire: UniKL’s Lachlan Stock of Australia celebrates after scoring against SSTMI in the Malaysian Hockey League on Friday. He hit a hat-trick in the 5-0 win.



KUALA LUMPUR: It’s always a thrill to score a goal. But to score three on your debut is just amazing.





And that’s exactly what Australian Lachlan Stock, a last-minute replacement for India’s Tushar Khandakar, did for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in their 5-0 win over Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division match on Friday.



And that has only boosted his confidence as he prepares to lead the line in UniKL’s next match – against Tenaga Nasional at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium today.



“Usually, it takes me a while to get used to the hot weather ... but the first game was good as it wasn’t that hot.



“I’m really enjoying playing for UniKL ... there is great team dynamics and the group seems to be very strong and well-rounded.



“I’m also enjoying the high standard of hockey and the fast-paced game that is played here,” said Stock, who is from Powerhouse St Kilda Hockey Club in Mel­bour­ne.



Even UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was impressed with Stock’s debut in the MHL.



But the coach admitted that their next match would be tough as “Tenaga are a good side”.



“Their players are physically fit and playing well,” he said.



“We need to cut down on our mistakes in defence and not lose the ball easily. We also need to make good use of our chances.”



Tenaga coach Mohd Amin Rahim wants his men to do better this time after losing both matches to UniKL last year – 1-0 away and 3-0 at home.



“We struggled in the Premier Division last year, but we’re well-prepared to put up a strong challenge this time.



“Our matches against UniKL have always been close ... it won’t be any different this time,” said Amin.



The Star of Malaysia