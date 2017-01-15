By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Butali Sugar Zack Aura(l) with the ball as Niger Fliger Manman give chase when they played Africa Cup Championship at City Park. ON 11/01/2017 PHOTO; JENIPHER WACHI



Butali Sugar Warriors hopes of winning their maiden Africa Cup for Club Championships hockey trophy were crashed after a painful 2-4 defeat to defending champions Eastern Company of Egypt in a penalty shootout.





The match had ended in a 2-2 draw in regular time despite Butali taking the lead at half time.



Butali’s Constant Wakhura, Frank Wanangwe and Emmanuel Simiyu were outwitted by Eastern goalkeeper Shehata Farahat who frustrated their efforts forcing them to shoot wide.



Aboutaleb Mahmoud, Amhed Amr, Ibrahim Amr and Ibrahim Abdallah beat Butali goal Akbar Salman to score while he saved Elnaggar Ahmed’s shot.



Dutch imports Joost Rijksen and Jannis Van Hattum beat Eastern Shehata Farahat to score for Butali.



Butali’s Islam Fauda broke the deadlock in the 24th minute but Emmanuel Simiyu responded rapidly to cut their celebration seconds later. Rijksen converted a penalty corner a minute to the half time whistle to give Butali a 2-1 advantage at the break.



The homeboys failed to hold on to their lead as Ibrahim converted a penalty corner to restore parity. Both sides struggled to break the tie but none was able to break the opponent’s defence forcing the winner to be decided in a shootout.



Butali stand-in coach Meshack Senge said that lack was not on their side because his charges gave the best. “We gave the match our best but I guess luck was not on our side because Eastern emerged the stronger side.”



Former title holders Sharkia of Egypt rallied from behind to beat Bank of Ghana’s Exchequers 3-2 to settle for fifth place. Exchequers took the lead but their celebration was short-lived as Sharkia veteran defender converted two penalty corners in the ninth and 14th minutes to give his side a 2-1 lead before the quarter hour mark.



Sharkia captain Ahmed Mohamed made it 3-1 in the 51st minute before Exchequers John Adams scored a penalty stroke to reduce the deficit in the 62nd minute.



However, Sharkia women were unlucky falling 2-6 to Ghana Police to settle for sixth place. Despite going ahead in the 14th through an Aya Ali flick, the Egyptian girls failed to hold on to their lead.



Ghana international Faustina Aggrey bagged a brace while Nafisatu Umaru, Martha Sarfoa, Cecilia Amoako and Serwaa Boakwy scored one goal each to secure them a fifth-place finish.



Women final: Orange (Kenya) v GRA (Ghana) 12:30pm.



Play-offs: Heartland (Nigeria) v Kada (Nigeria) 8:00am



The Standard Online