By BRIAN YONGA





Veteran Telkom Orange forward Jackline Mwangi drives the ball during their Africa Cup of Club Championship semi-final match against Heartland of Nigeria in the at City Park stadium on January 13, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange renew their rivalry with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the women’s final of the Africa Cup of Club Championship on Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





It is a fitting final between the two best sides in the competition after eight days of sizzling action.



Orange, who are chasing more history by seeking to win a ninth title - their fifth in a row, thrashed two-time champions Heartland of Nigeria 7-0 in the semi-final to reach their fifth successive final while GRA saw off debutants Kada Queens, also from Nigeria 1-0 in the other last four clash on Friday.



The two giants have met four times before with Orange coming out on top on all occasions but GRA, who are eyeing their maiden title, have revenge on their mind.



Their first meeting was in the final of the 2012 competition in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, where Orange won 4-2 on post-match penalties to claim their fifth title.



In the next competition played in January 2014 in Kampala, Orange beat GRA 2-1 in the semi-final en-route to an all-Kenyan final with Strathmore University. In December of that year in Bulawayo, the duo against crossed paths in the semis and the Kenyans won by the same margin.



GRA were to suffer more heartbreak at the hands of Orange during the 2015 edition in Lusaka, Zambia as Kenyan girls beat the Ghanaian tax collectors 2-0 at the semi-final stage once again.



Orange coach Jos Openda expects a very close encounter bearing in mind that the two clubs know each other well but is optimistic of clinching victory.

“We have met several times and fought harder for victory. This time will not be different because our title is at stake and the more reason for us to give our all,” Openda said.



OPOKU OPTIMISTIC



Openda is likely to start with the side that triumphed against Heartland meaning Maureen Okumu, Audrey Omaido and Jackline Mwangi will start in attack.



The trio have been in impressive form scoring 20 out of the 30 goals scored by Orange so far in the competition.



Omaido leads the scoring charts with nine goals, one ahead of GRA’s star forward Elizabeth Opoku.



Barbara Simiyu, Lilian Aura and Betsy Ommalla will anchor the midfield while Terry Juma will be charged with keeping Opoku quiet in defence.



Opoku, who also turns out for the national team, has promised to end her side’s losing streak.



“We want to win the title after many years of heartache and Orange should expect a tough battle,” Opoku said.



Heartland and Kada Queens will face off in the third-place play-off match.



FIXTURES



Women’s third-place playoff- Kada Queens v Heartland – 8am



Men’s third-place play-off – 10.15am



Women’s final: Orange v GRA – 12.30pm



Men’s final - 2.45pm



Daily Nation