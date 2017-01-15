



The Green Army got their World League 2 campaign off to a strong start with a 12-0 win over Kazakhstan in Kuala Lumpur.





It took just 5 minutes for Ireland to get on the scoresheet with Nikki Evans scoring the first of her hat-trick, followed a minute later by Anna O’Flanagan getting her first of four. The Irish defence controlled the game from a position high up the pitch as they distributed the ball at will. Again, within a minute of each other O’Flanagan and Evans doubled the lead to 4-0 by the 20 minute mark against the world number 33. But the Green Army didn’t take their foot of the gas and there were chances aplenty created. A break down the left side and a crisp reverse strike across goal from Evans just evaded the final touch it needed at the back post, while Katie Mullan tore into the circle on more than one occasion to place the ball around the penalty spot for any one of the strikers lining up. The half concluded with a simple penalty corner routine that saw Shirley McCay’s sweep deflected inches wide by Yvonne O’Byrne.



The Green Army went up another gear as the second half began in energy-sapping conditions with the temperature reaching 30 degrees and humidity hovering at the 90% mark. Mullan was again on hand to provide the perfect pass as she pirouetted around her marker on the base line and found Evans waiting on the penalty spot, and so the goal-deluge that was the second half began. O’Flanagan completed her hat trick in the 40th minute and Mullan got a deserved goal in the 48th. 60 seconds hadn’t passed before Naomi Carroll darted along the base line, drawing defenders as she went, leaving Chloe Watkins free on the penalty spot to fire home Carroll’s pass. Rebecca Barry added her name to the scoresheet in the 51st minute with an effective penalty corner strike, while a minute later Gillian Pinder made it 10-0. The Irish defence, along with McFerran and Cassin splitting the duties in goal, were rarely troubled and frequent bounding runs by Elena Tice and her defensive counterparts played an integral role in creating an abundance of chances. Nicci Daly and Anna O’Flanagan rounded out the scoring to leave the final tally at 12-0 in the Green Army’s opening Pool B fixture, 5 goals more than the 2 earlier Pool A matches had produced combined.



Ireland will enjoy a rest day tomorrow before being back in action against hosts Malaysia on Monday 16th at 12:30pm (Irish time).



Ireland 12 ( Evans x3, O’Flanagan x4, Mullan, Watkins, Barry, Pinder, Daly)



Kazakhstan 0



Squad: McFerran, Sargent (Captain), Evans, Mullan, McCay, Watkins, Colvin, Daly, Matthews, O’Flanagan, Wilson



Subs: Cassin, O’Byrne, Tice, Carroll, Pinder, Upton, Barry







Irish Hockey Association media release