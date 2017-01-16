ACT's Aiden Dooley scores a hat trick on final day



Holly MacNeil







Wollongong, NSW – The U13’s Australian Indoor Carnival came to a close in Wollongong today, with four girls teams and six boys teams taking part in the final day of competition. A highlight from the day was a spectacular hat trick from the ACT’s Aiden Dooley.





In the girls competition, the QLD Fire took on the QLD Flare, with the former QLD team coming out victorious with a 2 – 0 result thanks to goals from Claire Colwill and Hannah Sanders Cullum. As an added bonus for the team, not only did they top the standings, they also came away with the ‘Play the Whistle’ award for the great spirit in which they played throughout the carnival.



Meanwhile the NSW girls team took on the VIC team, with Victoria defeating the home side 2 – 0 with goals from Claudia Beamish and Matisse Daniel; giving them third place in the final standings.



In the boys competition, NSW took on the QLD Spurs with a 4 – nil result in NSW’s favour. The four goal scorers for NSW were Samuel Wright-Smith, Ryan Taggart, Rohan Lawrence and Nicholas O’Connor.



The QLD Shots took on VIC in a high scoring game, with VIC coming away with the 5 – 2 win. Angus Hendry and Oliver Marshall both scored doubles for VIC with Hugo Lane rounding out the tally. It was Patrick Sheedy and Kipp Thrupp who came through to Score for the QLD Shots.



The ACT took on SA, with the ACT dominating 3 – nil thanks to a hat trick from Aiden Dooley; two of Dooley's goals scored just a minute apart.



In the final boys match, NSW took on VIC with the final 4 – 2 score going in NSW’s favour.It was Tyler Gaddes who scored a double for NSW, along with goals from Ryan Taggart and Nicholas O’Connor. VIC also had a double score courtesy of Oliver Marshall.



It was SA who came away with the Play the Whistle Award for fair play throughout the Carnival, while it was NSW who topped the overall standings.



Now that the under 13’s Carnival has come to a close, the U18’s Australian Indoor Championships is next to take place, beginning in Wollongong on Tuesday.



Supported by Destination Wollongong, Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association, the University of Wollongong and Hockey NSW, the Indoor Festival of Hockey is a three-week extravaganza of indoor hockey, showcasing the best players in the country at Open, Under 21, Under 18, Under 15 and Under 13 level.



Now in the second year of an initial two-year agreement, more than 1000 participants, spectators and volunteers will be involved over the next three weeks.



Anyone visiting Wollongong for the Indoor Festival of Hockey over the next three weeks is encouraged to visit the Visit Wollongong website for information and ideas of what to see and do.



Hockey Australia thanks all of its partners and the outstanding team of volunteers and officials for their great work at the Indoor Festival of Hockey.



Final standings – Girls U13 Australian Indoor Carnival



1. QLD Fire

2. QLD Flare

3. VIC

4. NSW

5. ACT



Award Winners - Girls U13 Australian Indoor Carnival

Play the Whistle: QLD Fire



Final Standings – Boys U13 Australian Indoor Carnival



1. NSW

2. VIC

3. QLD Spurs

4. ACT

5. QLD Shots

6. SA



Award Winners - Boys U13 Australian Indoor Carnival

Play the Whistle: SA



Hockey Australia media release