



Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Hockey Jharkhand on Sunday showed class with their incredible 15-2 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh in their Pool C encounter on Day 5 of the ongoing 5 of the Hockey India 7th Sub Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Women) ‘A’ Division.





With their stunning performance, it appeared that Hockey Jharkhand were on a mission to win as they scored goals in quick succession with their first goal coming in as early as the 4th minute of the match.



Goals were scored in the 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th and 20th, 27th, 32nd and 35th minute. Hockey Jharkhand went into first half with an unbeatable 11-1 lead with Deepika Soreng scoring as many as five goals in the first half.



She was backed by Sangita Kumari who scored four goals in the first half. Going into the second half, the duo continued their form with Soreng scoring in the 48th and 62nd minute while Kumari scored in the 55th and 68th minute to ensure their team earned three points.



Hockey Odisha continued their winning streak with yet another impressive performance against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu which they won 3-0. While Neha Lakra and Abinsimukti Surin gave the team an early lead with their goals in the 13th and 21st minute, Bimla Barwa scored in the 64th minute to take Hockey Odisha to a comfortable win.



In another match, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha beat Hockey Marashtra 7-1. Namrata Jasmin Bara was the star performer for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha with her three scintillating goals in the 21st, 22nd and 37th minute.



Jyothi Chhatri scored two goals in the 41st and 54th minute while Manisha Oram and Sunita Xaxa scored a goal each in the 34th and 59th minute to take home three points. For Hockey Maharashtra, Akshata Dhekale was the lone goal scorer as she converted a penalty corner in the 64th minute.



Hockey Chandigarh, on the other hand, lost to Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-5 in a hard-fought match. Though in the first half Hockey Chandigarh did well to restrict Uttar Pradesh Hockey to a 0-1 lead and later equalized the score to 1-1 with their 37th minute goal via Akshita Yadav, they failed to put up a good defensive play in the second half which resulted in Uttar Pradesh Hockey scoring as many as four goals.



While Yogita Bora scored two goals in the 57th and 69th minute for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Sapna Devi (9′), Simran Singh (50′), Mumtaz Khan (54′) scored a goal each to help their team win.



In the last match played on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Mizoram 5-1. Yogita Bora (54′ and 56′) and Mumtaz Khan (40′ and 49′) were the ones to score for Uttar Pradesh Hockey with two goals each while Sapna Devi opened the score for Uttar Pradesh Hockey with her 11th minute goal. Hockey Mizoram’s only saving grace came in the 65th minute with a field goal by Lalvenhim.



The Siasat Daily