



Cardiff & Met’s Dan Kyriakides has become of the first three Welsh international players to receive a call-up to the Great Britain senior programme since 2012.





He has been named in the GB squad – which will be fully released this week – along with women’s internationals Sarah Jones and goalkeeper Rose Thomas.



Kyriakides was part of the Cardiff side that claimed a first win for a Welsh side in the Euro Hockey League last October when they saw off SG Amsicora.



The Welsh trio have been recognised as high potential players and will now train two days a week with the Great Britain centralised training programme at the home of British hockey and centre of excellence, Bisham Abbey.



Head of Performance Dan Clements, who oversees the Wales performance pathway, described the news as a well-earned reward for the players and the Welsh set-up more widely:



“We are really pleased for Dan, Rose and Sarah after they received news of their selection. After such a positive year for both GB Hockey and our Welsh Senior teams, this is just reward for their hard work as individuals, as well as the playing group and management as a collective.”



The trio were chosen following an assessment period that ended in December and the ensuing invitation means they will gain experience alongside Britain’s best players.



Their inclusion in the senior programme will also see them subject to regular reviews as they look to progress in the centralised programme to a full-time basis during the Tokyo 2020 or 2024 cycle.



Clements continued: “Their selection is great recognition for them as players and it clearly highlights their potential, with Tokyo or 2024 obviously being their long-term ambitions.”



Euro Hockey League media release